Minecraft fans want Mojang to add a desert fox variant

The world of Minecraft is filled with different mobs, which inhabit various biomes. Some are passive and useful, such as cows, pigs, and chickens. Others are hostile, such as zombies and skeletons. Both types contribute to the richness of the game, which is why players always welcome the introduction of new mobs.

Recently, a Redditor named u/EmreYasdal sparked a discussion about a potential desert fox variant on the Minecraft subreddit. In the past few months, Mojang has been busy releasing new variants of existing mobs like wolves, cows, pigs, and chickens. These variants are categorized based on the temperature of their respective biomes.

The original poster suggested that since the game already features a cold variant, it would make sense to introduce a desert version.

In response, one user, u/FPSCanarussia said a desert fox would be a fitting addition, particularly since there is already a desert rabbit mob for them to hunt.

Meanwhile, u/maxxus2 expressed interest in seeing new variants of foxes, polar bears, and goats in upcoming updates. They also proposed new versions of zombies and skeletons.

User u/Effective_Cash9085 shared their wish for the fennecs to be tamable. For those who do not know, fennecs are small foxes found in deserts.

In response, u/Noble-Damask pointed out that none of the foxes in the game are currently tamable.

Redditors react to the idea of a desert fox variant in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/EmreYasdal)

User u/Laquia mentioned that while foxes can be brought up to trust players, it's not the same as taming them. u/Jame_spect agreed, emphasizing the difference between gaining an animal's trust and taming it.

u/A_Arbitrary_User asked the community if they think foxes should spawn in all forest biomes in moderation and snowy foxes in snowy biomes, given their commonality in real life. In response, u/FriedChiknRiyal noted that cows and pigs don't randomly appear in forests either.

Players discuss about the spawn rate of normal foxes in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/EmreYasdal)

User u/Yuna_Nightsong agreed that foxes should spawn more often. Meanwhile, u/watersj4 found it odd that foxes only appear in taigas, especially since wolves spawn in both woodlands and taigas.

The different mobs in Minecraft

New chicken variants have been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games for over 15 years. This is largely due to the consistent addition of new content. Mojang regularly introduces new biomes, structures, and, most importantly, mobs that make the world fun to explore.

Recent updates have brought new mobs like the axolotl, a collectible pet with no significant role, and the Warden, the game's most formidable enemy, located in the Deep Dark biome. Even experienced players find the Warden challenging to defeat.

Many other mobs, such as the allay, have been introduced after a community vote. This shows how Mojang is listening to the community. The sniffer, a mob that digs up ancient seeds, is another fan-voted addition.

Additionally, Mojang has introduced the firefly bush, a new plant type featuring a glowing particle effect. Fireflies have been a long-requested feature, and their introduction demonstrates the developer's commitment to fulfilling player wishes. With these numerous additions, a desert fox mob seems likely to be introduced soon.

