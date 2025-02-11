Minecraft fans want Mojang to add a fourth tropical variant for animals

One of the main reasons why Minecraft is so fun to play is the variety of mobs in the game. Players can encounter cats, wolves, cows, pigs, and many more, in addition to the hostile mobs that try to attack them. Things improved even further when Mojang recently released snapshots introducing more variants of these mobs based on their habitats. However, fans want the developer to take this idea further.

A Redditor named u/Serendipitous_Quail recently posted on the Minecraft subreddit, presenting the concept for a fourth variant of the mobs: a tropical one. The original poster explained that this type of creature would be found in jungle regions and detailed the source of inspiration for its design.

Reacting to the post, user u/Narrow-Ad-4280 commented that they could envision chickens as jungle fowls, cows as water buffalos, and pigs as peccaries.

Meanwhile, u/machadojoaopaulo mentioned that the tropical pig resembles a koala.

u/AngelDGr said this idea could definitely work since the warm variants of animals that have been added to the game are specifically for warm but dry regions, such as badlands, deserts, and savannas. This could also be confirmed based on the brown color of their texture design.

According to the user, these creatures wouldn't fit well in the jungles, so there needs to be a separate variant for these areas.

Players discuss the possibility of getting tropical mob variants, considering how they do not fit in the jungle (Image via Reddit/Serendipitous_Quai)

The original poster replied to the comment, explaining that warm biomes are typically arid, while tropical ones are warm but humid with consistent rainfall. According to them, the term "warm" isn’t specific to jungles or rainforests, and a tropical theme would mainly suit jungle and mangrove swamp biomes, making their unique features a reason to seek out new skins.

Players discuss the difference between warm and tropical in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Serendipitous_Quai)

u/Garbagemunki pointed out that warm variants already refer to tropical animals.

However, u/Superb_Ebb_6207 replied that’s not the case, as the warm biomes in the game don’t get any rain. u/CountScarlioni argued that jungles are considered warm biomes and that they can experience rainfall.

Minecraft should make the jungle more interesting

The firely bush is a great addition to improve the ambiance of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft’s blocky world is filled with many biomes, each offering something unique, at least aesthetically. However, one area where the title could improve is the jungle biome and its animals.

Recent updates have been increasing the variety of animal mobs in the game, which is a good move. However, Mojang needs to focus on making the jungle a unique place for wildlife.

Jungles are already home to ocelots, parrots, and pandas, but more variety would make them feel even more alive. For example, monkeys could be introduced to add interesting gameplay mechanics. Jaguars could also be added, as there are currently no animals that pose a threat to players.

Even existing animals could have jungle-specific versions. A jungle variant of the pig could have a different coat color, as mentioned in this post. Cows could have a leaner build and darker spots, resembling wild cattle found in actual forests.

Mojang has introduced a lot of new content to enhance variety in Minecraft. For example, the firefly bush was recently added, featuring a glowing particle effect that many players have been requesting for years. These smaller updates change how the game feels and significantly improve the player experience. It would be interesting to see what the developer comes up with in the future.

