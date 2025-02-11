How to get blue and brown eggs in Minecraft

Mojang added two new chicken variants in Minecraft with a 1.21.5 game drop. These variants spawn in warm and cold biomes and have completely different textures compared to regular chicken. Along with the new variants, Mojang added two new kinds of eggs for each variant, which will be brown and blue.

Here is how you can get these new chicken eggs in Minecraft.

Note: The new chicken variants and their eggs are currently under development and have yet to be released in a stable version. Check the features out in snapshots and beta/preview versions in both Java and Bedrock Edition.

Steps to getting blue and brown chicken eggs in Minecraft

1) Find a cold or warm biome where new chicken variants will spawn

New chicken variants spawn in different biomes based on the region's climate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

First, search for any warm and cold biome in which new chicken variants have a chance to spawn. Mojang has provided biomes in which both of these variants will spawn.

Warm chickens will spawn in

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Cold chickens will spawn in

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Hence, first explore the world to find one of these biomes so that you have a better chance of finding these new chickens.

2) Find new chickens and wait for them to lay an egg

Cold and warm chickens lay different colored egg, but the eggs have identical features and uses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

After roaming around one of the cold or warm biomes, you might be able to spot one or a bunch of cold or warm chickens. The new variants' spawning mechanics are the same as the regular chicken, making them fairly common.

Once you've found a cold or a warm chicken, wait for them to lay an egg. A cold chicken will lay a blue egg, while a warm chicken will lay a brown one.

Chickens generally lay an egg every five to 10 minutes in real-time. On average, they can lay an egg every 7.5 minutes.

Once you obtain the eggs, they can be used to spawn more cold and warm chickens or can be used to make cake or pumpkin pie, like regular chicken eggs.

