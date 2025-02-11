Minecraft player showcases an incredibly dangerous strategy to travel infinite distances in the End

Minecraft has a ton of different gameplay mechanics to make the game more challenging and fun. There are redstone machines that can be used to make computers. There are some bizarre mechanics, such as exploding beds in the nether and the end dimension when the player tries to sleep. The most interesting aspect is how some players come up with ideas to use these mechanics to progress in the game.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/JoeSchmoeXD123 shared a small video on the subreddit of the game showing a unique strategy of traveling an infinite distance in the End dimension using just two beds. The clip shows the player placing two beds diagonally and then moving ahead. It is worth noting that if the player sleeps by mistake, the bed will explode, killing the player. They can also fall while placing the bed.

Trending

Reacting to the post and the idea, user u/Mr_chicken128 said that there is so much more that can go wrong with this method than things that can go right. In other words, the risk to reward ratio is on the disadvantagious side for the player, and hence, this strategy is a bad one to use.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/JoeSchmoeXD123 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/JoeSchmoeXD123 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user named u/neptune_2k06 mentioned that if a player accidentally right-clicks instead of left-click in the nether or the End dimension, they would be thrown off by the explosion and die. While this is for PC players, the risk remains the same for both console and smartphone players.

User u/Ragnar0099 said that it is either death by explosion or death by falling into the void. Those are the two probable outcomes of using this method. Another user named u/Artimtis mentioned death by explosion and then all the items in the inventory falling into the void. That would be the perfect way to picture the outcome.

Players talk about how dangerous this traversing strategy can be in the End dimension (Image via Reddit/JoeSchmoeXD123/Mojang Studios)

User u/Jebbo_Jebbo_ joked by referencing the Matrix movie and saying it is like choosing either the red or blue “pill-ow.” Another user named u/FishGuyIsMe added that it is either a red pill or just a blue pill with a red one inside it, considering how the outcomes are going to be negative for the player either way.

The different gameplay mechanics of Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a game with virtually no limits, where players constantly discover new ways to improve their gameplay. By experimenting with game mechanics, they can create strategies that help them play the game in new ways.

These strategies range from speedrunning techniques to finishing the game as soon as possible to navigating areas such as the Deep Dark and avoiding alerting the warden. Some players even leverage terrain glitches to move faster or avoid dangers.

Minecraft fans also work on improving the survival aspect of the game; they develop efficient farming methods and automated farms. For example, players use redstone and other items to make complicated computers and machines that can automate several processes, including farming. Some also create large rooms with villagers locked in specific places to use the trading mechanic for rare items.

Strategies using the game mechanics work really well in multiplayer modes such as Bedwars. Finding new tricks of traversing, combating players, and managing resources becomes crucial to beat the rest of the players.

Minecraft is recently receiving a lot of new updates, including new mob variants and even atmospheric improvements. It would be interesting to see whether the developers come up with something compellling for the gameplay aspect as well. Items that add new mechanics would be a welcome change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!