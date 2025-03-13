All features confirmed for next Minecraft update

Mojang has been working on the next Minecraft game drop for Java and Bedrock Edition for the past few months. The development seems to finally be coming to an end, as Java Edition has moved on to pre-releases for the 1.21.5 update, while Bedrock Edition has already started working on the second game drop for 2025.

Ad

Considering the development phase for the Spring Drop 2025 is almost finished, now is the best time to discuss all the confirmed features for the next Minecraft update. In a nutshell, Minecraft's Spring Drop 2025 aims to improve various Overworld biomes by introducing new mob variants, blocks, and changes (such as new ambient sounds). The update also includes mechanic tweaks to cartographers and wandering traders as part of the villager trading rebalance that was announced long ago.

Ad

Trending

Without further ado, let's look at all the new features confirmed for the upcoming Minecraft Spring Drop 2025 update.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Spring Drop 2025: All confirmed features

1) Leaf litter

Leaf litter (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Leaf litter is a new decorative block that will generate in biomes like forests, dark forests, and wooded badlands. It represents dead leaves that have fallen from nearby trees. You can explore forest biomes to find leaf litter scattered everywhere. This block can be used purely for decoration (like pink petals from cherry blossoms) or as an early-game fuel option.

Ad

This feature pairs well with the falling leaves effect, which is another addition in this update. However, keep in mind that falling leaves are just a visual effect. Waiting under a tree will not cause leaf litter to appear beneath it.

2) Wildflowers

Pretty wildflowers! Take a second to admire them (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Wildflowers are another new ground-cover block, but they are much more colorful compared to leaf litter. These small patches of yellow and white flowers will generate naturally in birch forests, old-growth birch forests, and meadow biomes. Unlike leaf litter, wildflowers can be farmed by using bone meal on them, allowing players to obtain more.

Ad

Since they are a type of flower, bees can use wildflowers for pollination and breeding. They can also be crafted into yellow dye, providing an alternative to dandelions and sunflowers.

3) New pigs, cows, and chickens

There are new animals for you to find (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

While the Spring Drop 2025 does not introduce any brand-new mobs, it does add several new variants of existing ones. Pigs, cows, and chickens will now have warm and cold variants, while the original versions will be referred to as temperate variants.

Ad

To find these new animal variants, players will need to explore different biomes:

Warm biomes:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Cold biomes:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Temperate biomes:

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Forests

Dark Forests

Flower Forests

Birch Forests

Old Growth Birch Forests

Swamps

Cherry Groves

4) Bush and firefly bush

Bush and firefly bush (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Bush and firefly bush are new decorative blocks similar to grass, providing dense foliage for players who want more variety. Bushes will generate in common biomes such as plains, forests, and river edges.

Ad

In addition to regular bushes, Mojang will introduce the firefly bush in the Spring Drop 2025. While this block does not add fireflies as a mob, it features a glowing firefly particle effect at night. If this interests you, firefly bushes can be found in swamp or river biomes.

5) Cactus flower

Cactus flower (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Cactus plants will be receiving some attention in the Spring Drop 2025 with the addition of cactus flowers. Tall cacti will now have a chance to generate these flowers, which appear naturally in desert biomes.

Ad

If you are unlucky and do not find a naturally spawned cactus flower, you can use bone meal on a cactus to force one to grow. Cactus flowers can be used for decoration, crafted into pink dye, and used to breed bees.

6) Dry grass

Dry grass blocks (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Minecraft has not forgotten about deserts and badlands in the Spring Drop 2025. While cacti help improve the barren desert aesthetic, Mojang is adding short and tall dry grass blocks to further enhance these dry biomes. These decorative blocks are similar to bushes but are designed for deserts and badlands.

Ad

7) Trade changes

Village locator map (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

The long-awaited villager trading rebalance is finally taking shape. Spring Drop 2025 will introduce a village locator map trade for cartographers, making it easier for players to locate villages.

Ad

The wandering trader will also receive several new trades, including enchanted pickaxes, potions of invisibility, hay bales, and more. Mojang has also adjusted trade prices to encourage players to trade with wandering traders rather than killing them for leads.

8) Other noteworthy changes

Camel in desert (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

While Minecraft's Spring Drop 2025 is set to bring several major additions, there are also a few smaller yet significant changes:

Ad

Crafting a lodestone now requires iron ingots instead of a netherite ingot.

Leaf blocks now feature a subtle falling leaves effect.

Cows have received a model update.

Camels can now rarely spawn in deserts.

Wolves now have new sound effects based on their personalities.

Java Edition players can now find fallen trees in forests.

In conclusion, Minecraft's upcoming Spring Drop 2025 may not seem like a massive update to some fans, but it will undeniably be a much-needed improvement to the Overworld’s ambiance in Minecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!