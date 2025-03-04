Is ghast tear worth getting in Minecraft?

Ghasts are dangerous hostile mobs in Minecraft that dwell in the Nether. Essentially, they are massive cube ghosts that fly around the Nether and shoot fireballs at the player, if they detect one. If players manage to kill a ghast, they have a good chance to drop an item called ghast tear. Ghast tears can be used in two ways in-game.

That said, an argument can be made that ghast tears are not worth getting in Minecraft, particularly because of how difficult they are to obtain.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why ghast tear is not worth obtaining in Minecraft

Ghast farms are hard to make

Over the years, Minecraft's community has found a way to create a farm for almost every item in the game, including ghast tears. However, ghast tears are not easy to create. Almost every ghast tear farm requires players to head to the Nether roof, which is tricky in itself, and then create large ghast farms.

Many farms in Minecraft are much more useful and easier to create than a ghast farm to get ghast tear.

Getting ghasts to fly on top of land is tricky

Ghasts usually fly over large lava lakes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If players are not keen on creating a ghast farm, simply killing ghasts in the main Nether area to get a few ghast tears is also tricky. If players notice, ghasts are so massive in size, they usually find larger empty spaces to fly in. Hence, they are mostly found flying over large lava lakes, where they get ample space to roam.

If they are killed when they are on a large lava lake, the ghast tear they will drop will fall in lava and instantly burn.

Furthermore, luring a ghast toward land is also tricky, since the mob prefers to shoot fireballs from a distance. Even if players continue to go away from a ghast to lure it, it will not follow, and simply stay where it is.

Players can live without ghast tear uses

Ghast tear is only used to brew regeneration potions and craft end crystals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason why ghast tears are not worth getting from ghasts is that they are not essential for survival in Minecraft.

It can be admitted that they help players create potions of regeneration that are extremely helpful. However, players can create various other useful potions that can help them survive almost every dangerous situation, as well.

Another use of ghast tears is to create an end crystal, which can either be used to create an explosion or summon a new Ender Dragon in the End. If players do not want either of the two things in Minecraft, the ghast tear will lose its purpose for them even more.

