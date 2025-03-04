When you create a new Minecraft world, the game generates a completely random and unique world by progressively creating biomes that join with one another based on certain conditions set in the game's code. Along with creating the world, a special number that ties in with that particular world is generated; this number is called a seed.

If this number is fed to the game prior to creating a world, the same world from which the seed originated will be created. In the past 15 years, many players have found special seeds that can be used to spawn near unique locations or valuable structures. These seeds can be found online and fed to Minecraft to create that exact world.

Here's is a short guide on how to find and use Minecraft seeds.

Ways to find and use seeds in Minecraft

How to find Minecraft seeds

Seeds can be found on the web or through seed map tools (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned, the community has found countless unique seeds for the game. After finding these seeds, they have been shared online.

Entire sub-communities and groups have formed in the past that only try to find the most fascinating Minecraft seeds and share them with the world. If you want to find good seeds, you can check out our list of the best Minecraft seeds as well.

Additionally, you can manually hunt for new seeds through a seed map tool. It lets you enter or create a random seed and see the entire world map that includes biomes and structures. This way, you can find new seeds that can be great to spawn in. We also offer our very own Minecraft seed map tool.

These are the two most popular ways to find good Minecraft seeds.

How to use seeds in Minecraft?

Minecraft seeds can be fed to the game on the world creation page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

After getting your desired seed, you can normally open the game to use it. Seeds must be fed to the game while creating a new world. For those unaware, once a world is created, its seed and layout simply cannot be changed.

While creating a new world, head over to the "World" tab and look for the "Seed for the world generator" section. In the box, copy-paste the seed code you found, which can be numbers, letters, or alphanumeric.

Once the seed is fed, simply create a new world. Once you spawn in the world, you will notice that you have spawned in the same biome as shown in a seed map tool or mentioned on the web. If you are trying to find the structure provided in the seed, check back on the seed map tool and search for the desired structure.

