How to survive against piglins in Minecraft

Piglins are one of the most dangerous creatures in Minecraft. Though they are neutral in nature, their neutral behaviour solely depends on what we, as players, do in the game. There are certain ways to keep piglins at bay and still progress. Every player needs to know these methods because if piglins get provoked, they can easily kill anyone in their path.

Here are some ways to avoid piglins or survive against them in Minecraft.

Ways to survive against Minecraft piglins

Wear gold armor parts

Wear any gold armor part (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First and foremost, every player should enter the Nether realm with a piece of gold armor. This is because the moment you enter the hellish realm, you can encounter a piglin, which you cannot avoid without gold armor.

Piglins have a mysterious obsession and respect for gold. Hence, if they see anyone without any gold armor, they will automatically become hostile. On the other side, if you are wearing even a single piece of gold armor, piglins will become neutral.

Hence, the first way to survive against piglins is to wear gold armor. Without it, piglins are bound to be angry.

Avoid opening chests

Avoid opening chests near piglins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another mysterious way in which piglins become hostile is if you open any kind of storage block near them. If you open any kind of chest, barrel, or shulker box around piglins, the mobs will instantly become hostile, regardless of any gold armor part. However, if piglins are offered a gold ingot for bartering in this case, they can become neutral for a few seconds.

Though this is understandable when looting a Bastion Remnant, piglins' home structure, the stray piglins can become angry even if you open your own chest.

Hence, always check for any piglins before opening a chest in the Nether.

Mine gold away from piglins

Do not mine any gold block with piglins nearby (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Some new players might also get confused as to why piglins suddenly become hostile while they were mining in the Nether. This can most likely be because you accidentally mined a Nether gold ore. Since gold is so near and dear to piglins, they do not allow players to get the previous material from ore blocks, whether it's from the Nether or from the Overworld, that are placed and broken.

Hence, players must always check around for piglins before breaking a gold ore of any kind. If they accidentally anger a piglin through this mistake, players can get away with it by offering piglins a gold ingot for bartering, which stops the mob from chasing for a few seconds.

