Minecraft is home to a plethora of unique seeds, but this collection ranks among the top seeds to play right now for survival mode in January 2021.

With billions of different Minecraft seeds for players to chose from, it can be difficult to decide on just one or a couple seeds of interest. This list should serve to help players chose a Minecraft seed that is right for them for their next survival adventure.

This list includes seeds with villages chockful of resources, some generations that are pretty broken, and some very conveniently located spawners clumped up together.

This article will be showcasing five of the best Minecraft seeds for survival mode as of January 2021.

5 best Minecraft seeds for survival in January 2021

#5 - Nether Fortress close to Spawn

A Minecraft seed that features a ruined portal that will take players directly to a Nether Fortress. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed grants player early access right to a Nether Fortress, courtsey of the ruined portal near the spawn point of the world. This Nether Fortress is home to a bountiful number of different goodies.

Speedrunning enthusiasts should also be pretty excited, as this seed offers the potential to complete the game as quickly as possible. Players will not need to hunt down a Nether Fortress in this seed, as one is available to players at the jump.

Ruined Portal Cords: 161, 82, 16

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 987413828

#4 - Jungle Temple in a Ravine

This Minecraft seed features a jungle temple that is balanced precariously on the inner walls of a ravine. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a jungle temple that is balanced precariously on the inner walls of a ravine. Minecraft's level generation system is typically pretty sound, but sometimes does create fun and broken generations such as this one.

A jungle village filled with resources can also be found fairly close to this temple as well. This means that players can quickly gear up at the village and then delve into this temple and face the threats within.

Village Cords: 132, 64, 223

Temple Cords: -288, 64, 1303

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1083822247

#3 - Mansion near village and many biomes

A Minecraft seed that features a woodland mansion with a village and multiple biomes nearby. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Woodland mansions are one of the more fun and intricate structures to encounter in all of Minecraft. With plenty of different rooms and challenges to face, there are sure to be fun for everyone.

This mansion in particularly is nestled close to a handful of different unique biomes. This fact, along with the village nearby, would make this seed perfect for an aspiring Minecraft adventurer.

Cords: 487, 84, 179

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1411036478

#2 - Quintuple Spawner

A Minecraft seed that features five unique spawners that are all within close proximity to one another. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Finding a hostile mob spawner is useful as it is, but finding five right next to one another takes the cake for usefulness. This Minecraft seed hosts a legendary quintuple hostile mob spawner that players can use to quickly raise up their levels.

This new experience farm will be great for players that are looking to enchant all of their weapons and armor. A list of some of the best enchants for armor items in Minecraft can be found here.

Cords: 347, 54, -328

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -465479020

#1 - Fantastic desert village in multiple biomes

A Minecraft seed that features a desert village that is sprawled across multiple biomes. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed is home to one of the more beautiful villages that can be found in all of the game. The desert village here is climbing up the nearby mountain side and is also sprawled across multiple different biome types.

Players will be able to plunder this village for their resources, and then can potentially transform the village into their very own. There is also a truly epic shattered savanna that is worth checking out closeby.

Village Cords: 60, 92, 473

Shattered Savanna Cords: 132, 91, -261

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1266956775