Impaling enchantment in Minecraft: Everything players need to know 

Impaling is an enchantment that players can place only on the trident in Minecraft. The trident is a powerful weapon in Minecraft that players must go into the water to obtain. This weapon can only be obtained by defeating a drowned.

Drowned mobs are zombie mobs that have drowned underwater and been converted to a drowned zombie mob that lives underwater. Only a few of the drowned mobs carry the trident, so players will really just have to get lucky.

It is not guaranteed that every group of drowned mobs will grant players with a trident. There is no way of knowing which group of drowned mob has a trident in their possession.

The average amount of tridents that a player will get from fighting off one group of drowned is 1 - 2 tridents.

Players will need a potion of water breathing or a helmet enchanted with respiration in order to swim down to the drowned, defeat them, obtain the tridents and swim back up before drowning.

In this article, players will learn everything they need to know about the implaing enchantment in Minecraft, and how to place it on the trident!

Trident Impaling enchantment in Minecraft

What does it do?

(Image via bugs,mojang)

Impaling is an enchantment in Minecraft that allows players to deal additional damage to underwater mobs in the game. Impaling is good when a player is exploring underwater structures like ocean monuments or even when trying to obtain additional tridents from drowned mobs.

If a player already has a trident, but is looking for more, using a trident equipped with impaling will help fight off the drowned mobs faster and more efficiently.

Players will be able to slay a group of drowned mobs and look for tridents faster if they already have a trident with impaling attached to it. Mobs will die quicker with each hit, and it will not take the player long to defeat the group.

How to equip it

(Image via SeaOfPixels on Youtube)

The impaling enchantment can be applied to any trident using an anvil or an enchanting table. Both of these items are easy to create and easy to operate as well.

Anvils are crafted using three iron blocks and four iron ingots. Players will just need levels of enchantment and an enchanted book of impaling to place the enchantment on the trident using the anvil.

Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one book. Players will need lapis lazuli and enchantment levels in order to use the enchanting table.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Gautham Balaji