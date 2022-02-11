Minecraft Redditor achieves 'Uneasy Alliance' advancement in unique way

A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased how he achieved the 'Uneasy Alliance' advancement with a fascinating trick. The trick he pulled off to get it was much easier than the conventional way. Hence, the post received a lot of attraction as many discussed how the scheme worked.

Uneasy Alliance is a difficult advancement to achieve in Minecraft. For this, players need to somehow bring the terrifying ghast mob into the overworld and kill it there. They must first build a huge nether portal, then lure the ghast so that it goes through, and then kill it in the overworld.

In the video, the user enters the nether portal and shoots an arrow towards a ghast just before teleporting to the overworld. After they reached the overworld, they noticed that the advancement was achieved.

Reactions on unique 'Uneasy Alliance' Minecraft advancement trick

After seeing the unusual way of getting the difficult advancement, the post received thousands of upvotes and loads of comments discussing the mechanics and the rules of the advancement.

Many people discussed the completion criteria of advancements in the game. They noticed that killing the ghast while in the overworld was the main criteria for the 'Uneasy Alliance' advancement.

Hence, when players shoot the arrow and teleport to the overworld, it hits the ghast after they entirely enter the overworld.

The player about to kill the ghast before teleporting to the overworld (Image via u/yetabix420/Reddit)

This proved that the 'Uneasy Alliance' can be achieved if users kill a ghast right after teleporting to the overworld. However, they need to precisely time the shot and teleportation to pull off the trick.

Many people also pointed out that this trick can significantly help those who are trying any sort of Minecraft speedrun. Many gamers take on the speedrun challenge and try to achieve every advancement as quickly as possible.

This trick can help them quickly get the Minecraft advancement and complete the speedrun quicker.

Some Redditors were blown away by the sheer luck of the player in getting the difficult advancement done so easily. They humorously commented how the user had exhausted all his fortune in this one trick.

