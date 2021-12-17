How to get Uneasy Alliance advancement in Minecraft 

Like many other games, Minecraft offers a wide array of advancements to help players guide through the game. Doing certain tasks and reaching specific goals will award advancements in Minecraft Java Edition.

Minecraft has received many updates in its decade-long history, and each has added new advancements to the game. While many are fairly simple and easy, some can force players to use their wits.

Uneasy Alliance is a tricky advancement involving the dangerous and creepy monster ghast. Here is a guide on how to get this advancement in Minecraft.

A step-by-step guide to obtain the 'Uneasy Alliance' advancement in Minecraft

Before starting the hunt for Uneasy Alliance advancement, players should read the in-game description regarding it. Pressing 'L' would open the advancement tab in Minecraft, allowing players to take a closer look at all the things that would be required.

What do players need to do to get the advancement?

The 'Uneasy Alliance' advancement is located under the Nether tab. The in-game description says: "Rescue a Ghast from the Nether, bring it safely home to the Overworld... and then kill it."

The ending will seem sad to many players as they will have to escort a ghast from the terrifying and hellish dimension only to execute it in the peaceful Overworld. However, it is just another goal for the advancement hunters to achieve in Minecraft.

Steps that players should follow to kill the ghast

Step 1: Travel to the Nether dimension.

Ghasts are flying hostile mobs floating in the Nether realm. Players will first have to enter the hellish dimension in order to bring a ghast to the Overworld. Players should remember to be adequately kitted out with armor, potions and weapons before they start their journey.

Ghasts spawn in all Nether biomes, except crimson forests. Players can easily find ghasts in soul sand valleys.

Step 2: Build a big nether portal.

The next step is to create a nether portal large enough to fit a ghast. In Minecraft, players can use portals to send items and mobs. Make sure the portal spawn point is in an open area. Nobody would want a ghast destroying their builds in the Overworld.

Step 3: Kill the ghast.

The last step is to defeat the ghast. To get the 'Uneasy Alliance' advancement, players will have to kill the ghast they have brought to the Overworld. Players should use a bow as the ghast may fly away from the portal.

Once the ghast dies, the players will be rewarded with Uneasy Alliance advancement. It is one of the most fun to complete Nether advancements that are present in Minecraft.

