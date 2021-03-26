Not all flowers in Minecraft are sweet and gentle. Wither Roses in Minecraft are a special kind of flower with negative effects.

Wither Rose was added to the game in Minecraft 1.14 update. Unlike other flowers, when a player or mob touches a Wither Roses, they will gain the wither effect and take damage.

This flower also does not generate naturally in Minecraft. When a Wither kills a mob, it drops one Wither Rose. This is one of the few items in Minecraft, which is only obtained when a mob kills another mob.

This article discusses the top five uses of Wither Roses in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses of wither roses in Minecraft

#5 - Suspicious Stew

Image via Minecraft

Suspicious stew was added to the game along with Wither Rose in the 1.14 update. Players can make a suspicious stew using one brown mushroom, red mushroom, bowl, and any flower.

Another way to get a suspicious stew is by feeding flower to a mooshroom and right-clicking on an empty bowl. A suspicious stew made with Wither Rose gives the wither effect for six-to-eight seconds.

#4 - Trapping Players

Image via Minecraft

Players who have fought the mighty wither boss know about the deadly wither effect. It can reduce hearts at a fast rate and kills players in a few seconds. Wither Rose has the same wither effect, causing damage to any player/mob in contact.

Players can create easy traps for players griefing or stealing loot using some wither roses.

#3 - Mob Farms

Image via Minecraft

Almost all types of mobs are affected by the wither effect. Due to this, Wither Roses are one of the easiest ways to automate mob farms. Most Nether mobs do not take damage from magma blocks. To kill such mobs, players can use Wither Rose.

Use water or lava to direct mobs towards Wither Rose and have a hopper system below to collect the drops. These flowers help in making automated mob farms.

#2 - Black Dye

In Minecraft, there are only two sources of black dye: Wither Rose and ink sac. Making a squid farm is a lot easier than a Wither Rose farm, but the difference lies in output. Wither Rose farms are super-efficient and produce thousands of roses in a few hours. Players can convert Wither Rose into black dye.

#1 - Wither Skeleton Farms

Image via Minecraft

One of the primary uses of wither rose is to build wither skeleton farms. After the 1.16 Nether update, no other mobs can spawn with the rose except wither skeleton. This small change made wither skeleton farms easy to build.

Players can create a spawning platform inside a nether fortress and cover it with wither roses. Due to this, only wither skeletons can spawn at a fast rate.