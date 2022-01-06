5 best blocks for building sky structures in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is a game based entirely on blocks. The world is made from blocks representing different elements of the earth's surface, including dirt, water, lava, greenery, gravel, and stone. Every block in the game has a purpose and is sorted into a different category.

One of these categories is building or structural blocks. These are blocks preferred by players for building various structures. However, the amount of blocks in Minecraft is staggering, leading to confusion regarding what block to use.

Building is one of the significant aspects of Minecraft. A plethora of blocks is provided to the player to help them fulfill their building desires in the game. While many player-built structures are made on the surface, some players like to build above the ground, which results in some beautiful builds.

This article will showcase some of the best blocks used to build structures in the sky.

Minecraft: Top 5 blocks to use for magnificent sky builds

5) Wool

Wool can be acquired easily in this game. While it is required to make beds, it can be used in many other scenarios, the most expansive of which is building. Since wool comes in a range of colors, it can be used in different builds, according to the theme and role required.

This aspect makes wool a suitable block for building a sky structure.

4) Bricks

Bricks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Bricks are viable to be used in any building scenario. Bricks provide a touch of realism to any build. Almost every decoration block in the game has a “brick” variant. This gives players a variety of options to consider for their sky build. End stone bricks and Black stone bricks are two suitable blocks used in a sky structure.

3) Terracotta

Glazed Terracotta in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/YarinPlayMC)

Like wool, terracotta also comes in various colors. However, an additional feature terracotta holds its variant, glazed terracotta. Glazed terracotta comes in 16 different texture variants, with each one displaying a different pattern.

These can serve as suitable building and decorative blocks, especially for sky-based structures.

2) Prismarine Bricks

Prismarine is a blue-colored block that is usually found in Ocean Monuments. It comes in three variants: Prismarine, Dark Prismarine, and Prismarine Bricks. Out of the three, Dark Prismarine is one of the most attractive, which bodes well for any sky-based structure.

1) Purpur blocks

Purpur blocks are blocks found only in End cities and on end ships. The blocks are suitable for building sky structures due to their bright purple color. Two variants of this block can be used: the Purpur block and the Purpur pillar.

Building sky structures is one of the most efficient ways of using Minecraft’s building mechanics. The sky gives players infinite room to build in and eliminates external obstructions like terraforming.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

