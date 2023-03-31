10 best Minecraft servers for PvP practice in 2023

Minecraft PvP, while entertaining, isn't the easiest thing to learn in the game. Diving into a random PvP server can ultimately lead to frustration and mounting losses as a result.

Since this is the case, Minecraft players may want to seek out multiplayer servers that offer practice environments for PvP. Some have specific worlds dedicated to learning player-vs-player mechanics, while others possess beginner-friendly communities and game modes that are less skill-intensive.

Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of servers in 2023 that can accommodate PvP newcomers as well as veterans.

Each server offers something a little different, but some Minecraft servers are better for practicing PvP than others.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Bedwarspractice.club and other Minecraft servers that are great for practicing PvP combat

1) PvP Land

As the name implies, PvP Land is a server dedicated to everything surrounding Minecraft PvP. With regular resets, players of varying skill levels will separate until they are pooled back together, allowing fans to experience PvP at varying levels of competition.

Before diving into the combat that this server provides, one can also take on custom bots scripted to assist players in learning the nuances of PvP mechanics. This gives fans plenty of time to learn the ropes before dropping themselves into the thick of battle.

2) Lunar Network

Known for developing the Lunar Client, a third-party application that launches and mods Minecraft, Lunar also has its own server.

PvP is a heavy focus on Lunar Network, but the server also possesses a dedicated world for practicing PvP mechanics before diving into the various player-vs-player game modes. The practice world even keeps active records of a player's stats and metrics, allowing them to see how much they've improved.

3) PvP Dojo

As the name implies, PvP Dojo centers on practice instead of being squarely focused on PvP game modes.

Like some practice servers, PvP Dojo offers custom bots that Minecraft players can battle in a controlled environment. Since the server is housed in Germany, players may want to check their internet connections based on their current location.

Otherwise, as long as players have stable ping, PvP Dojo is an excellent option for practice.

4) Mc.Rtrix.Eu

While it's a smaller Minecraft server than most on this list. Rtrix.eu offers plenty of custom PvP minigames that can be good for practice before diving into ranked or competitive play elsewhere.

The server also comes with bots that should provide enough of a challenge for newcomers, though experienced PvPers may have a tougher time learning much from them.

Regardless, if one prefers a smaller environment with fewer players, Rtrix.eu may be the ideal server.

5) Bedwarspractice.club

While it admittedly doesn't allow traditional PvP practice, Bedwarspractice.club on the Voxyl Network is an excellent option, specifically for learning how to operate within a Minecraft Bedwars server. This includes battling opponents, destroying beds, and, most importantly, bridging effectively between the floating islands on the in-game map.

If players prefer PvP modes like UHC or Hunger Games, they may not find this server as helpful, but it does teach solid PvP fundamentals nonetheless.

6) Hypixel

The world's most well-known Minecraft server offers just about anything a player could want, and this includes environments for PvP practice. Plus, its incredibly high player count, which regularly numbers in the thousands, should provide plenty of competition.

Furthermore, Hypixel's community can be quite accepting of new players, thanks to how many fans are online at a time. It shouldn't be too tough to find a rival or mentor to assist in the learning process.

7) Nethergames

In addition to hosting multiple different PvP modes for Minecraft players, Nethergames also possesses a lobby system that's perfect for finding practice partners. The relatively low player count (numbering in the hundreds as opposed to the thousands) should also keep the environment relatively relaxed.

High-population servers can occasionally get pretty intense. Nethergames offers a lower population and a tight-knit community without being completely devoid of regular players.

8) Minemen.Club

Much like Nethergames, Minemen.club offers a lower-population server cap with plenty of helpful practice tools (including bots) to get Minecraft PvPers started. Fans can practice one-on-one battles, bridging, and much more all in one place.

Once players feel more established and ready to take on ranked gameplay, Minemen.club utilizes its own ELO system to keep track of progress and rank them accordingly. In this vein, the server may be quite similar to Lunar Network, but that certainly isn't a bad comparison.

9) PikaNetwork

Although PikaNetwork is typically associated with other game modes, it nonetheless possesses a PvP practice space. In this environment, players can either battle each other or take on the bots if they'd like. Newcomers are advised to start with the bots, but once they're ready to advance, finding fellow players to cross weapons with should be a fairly easy proposition.

Tons of individuals play on PikaNetwork daily, so there should be no shortage of rivals and mentors to find once players have cut their teeth on bots for a little while.

10) PvP Legacy

When it comes to custom-built PvP practice, PvP Legacy may offer one of the best experiences in 2023. The server supports Minecraft clients at version 1.16 and above. It also allows players to fine-tune their experience by picking specific weapon/armor kits to suit their liking and help them practice kit-based PvP.

Furthermore, PvP Legacy offers the ability to pick specific maps among many popular options seen on larger servers, and modifiers can even be applied for an increased or reduced challenge.

If Minecraft fans have very specific parameters they'd like to practice in, PvP Legacy is a tough server to top.

