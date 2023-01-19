5 best Minecraft KitPvP servers in 2023

Minecraft has provided excellent entertainment for millions worldwide, but the game can get boring if you're not playing with friends. Thankfully, plenty of multiplayer servers out there allow you to play against other people in exciting ways.

One of the most loved activities within Minecraft is PvP. This article will cover five of the best KitPvP servers, what makes these Minecraft KitPvP servers so great, and why they're worth checking out.

Minecraft KitPvP servers are typically exhilarating and extremely fun

5) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a KitPvP and Prison server where you can play with friends and dominate in PvP teaming up. It has a large player count to ensure that there are always people to compete against. It also has an active community, with staff members who are friendly and helpful.

One thing that makes this KitPvP server stand out is its wide range of player-created maps you can choose from, including the popular Team Fight mode, TNT Run, and Hide & Seek. If you like playing custom games made by other players on Minecraft servers, this one will be right up your alley!

In the realm of Purple Prison, Minecraft players can build their own gangs and fight against rival factions. You have two options: either form your own gang and recruit members or join an established one. There are often large battles wherein gangs compete to seek power and riches, which is typically a lot of fun.

4) JartexNetwork

IP address: jartex.fun

JartexNetwork is an increible KitPvP server (Image via Mojang)

JartexNetwork is a server with a large player base and has been around for quite some time. Some of its highlighting features are,

A fully functioning economy system where you can sell items you've won or worked hard to get.

A great variety of servers to choose from, including 1v1 arenas and a creative mode that allows you to build whatever crazy structures you want without having to worry about people destroying them.

A different map every reset, which makes each world unique every time, so there's always something new to discover.

The KitPvP aspect of this Minecraft server allows players to upgrade their toolset by getting kills. It also offers the ability to upgrade skills and character traits, such as getting more money and doing more damage.

If working to the top of the leaderboards sounds interesting, this server offers a system in which you can level up by going on killstreaks. Several challenges and special events are held all the time, so it's hard to run out of stuff to do.

JartexNetwork has a fantastic faction server with a highly active player base. It is also accessible to anyone using the cracked version. Here are some of the other game modes this Minecraft server offers:

Survival

Skyblock

Prison

Bedwars

Skywars

Lifesteal

The Bridge

Duels

3) Snapcraft

IP address: snapcraft.net

Snapcraft is one of the best KitPvP servers (Image via Mojang)

Snapcraft is a KitPvP Minecraft server that stands out thanks to cool features like bounties, headhunting, and even the ability to buy, sell, and trade items at the auction house.

The kit system on Snapcraft is also different from other Kit PvP servers, as there are no kits. Instead, you get equipment and armor based on rank or by making money and buying it from other places.

This server also offers the ability to create gangs and team up with others to conquer. Gangs can participate in activities such as outposts and KotH events, where they have to PvP others and hold a position for the opportunity to win items/money.

Snapcraft offers many other game modes, such as Skyblock, Factions, Prison, Survival, Parkour, and Creative. Typically, the KitPvP aspect of the Minecraft server is the most popular, but you'll often find numerous others indulging in the different games.

2) Invadedlands

IP address: invadedlands.net

Invadedlands is one of the best Minecraft KitPvP servers out there. A lot of work has gone into improving it, having been around for quite a while.

This server has modes like Survival, KitPvP, and Skyblock. It also has a great community and Discord server, which makes meeting people who share your interests easier.

The KitPvP aspect of this Minecraft server involves a fishing rod players use to make hitting a combo easier.

The ability to host events gives a sense of diversity to the modes. Players can participate in One In The Chamber, Sumo, and Tournament-style duels.

1) ManaCube

IP address: manacube.com

ManaCube is a top-tier KitPvP server (Image via Mojang)

ManaCube is a long-time player in the Minecraft PvP scene, and it shows. The server has a strong community of players who are generally friendly to newbies, with an extremely active Discord server.

This Minecraft server is incredibly popular due to how well it is put together. It offers KitPvP and modes like Factions, Parkour, Towny, Prison, Survival, Skyblock, Anarchy, Islands, and Creative.

Anyone looking to play KitPvP can look forward to constant events, as new events happen hourly. ManaCube also hosts a very nice bounty system, where players can put money bounties on people.

One of the main reasons this server is so popular is its fantastic anti-cheat, one of the main issues with Minecraft PvP is the number of cheaters since the game doesn't have a built-in anti-cheat. ManaCube is amazing at monitoring players and ensuring no one on their server is cheating.

Minecraft KitPvP server tips and tricks

A good tip for players is to try to find teammates. They don't even need to be highly ranked. Anyone can come in handy because if a player tries to kill you, another player hitting them would be hard to deal with.

Always try to identify your opponent's teammates, if any, so you can estimate the number of opponents you may face.

Strafing around makes it easier to avoid getting hit and can be great for getting combos on players.

Players should be sure to fill their hotbar with all necessities and become highly accustomed to the hotkeys used to open its slots. Players have a better chance of surviving a battle if they can quickly switch between their weapons and healing items. In a close-quarters conflict, one swift change can decide the outcome.

Players should be sure to keep everything they get from killing someone, and most KitPvP servers give the ability to sell items to other people in-game.

