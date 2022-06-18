How to speed bridge in Minecraft 1.19 update

As Minecraft has experienced a new boom in popularity over the last few years, thanks to popular content creators hosting SMPs such as the Dream SMP or SMP Live, there has also been a resurgence in Minecraft's multiplayer community. And whenever a group of people plays a game, there is a push towards making it as competitive and skill-based as possible.

This has led to many game modes, such as factions, anarchy, and bedwars. As a skyblock PvP game type, Bedwars has led to some interesting developments in the community, such as new and inventive methods for building bridges to cross large gaps: known as speed bridging. There are many methods, which are detailed below.

Various methods of speed bridging as of Minecraft 1.19

Shift bridging

Speed: 1.83 blocks per second, or b/s

This method is by far the easiest of the bridging techniques.

Players need to hold down shift, move to the edge of a block, and then place a new block by holding right-click. The only important thing to remember is that they need to be positioned at about a 45-degree angle, though the actual angle is quite forgiving.

This will allow users' sideways and backward movement speeds to combine, resulting in slightly faster bridging.

Ninja bridging

Speed: 2.31 b/s

Ninja bridging is the first of the more involved bridging techniques. It involves gamers using the same general method as shift bridging but letting go of shift after placing each block before quickly holding shift again.

This brief period of full walking speed can considerably improve the total speed of the bridging method.

The hardest part of this method is getting the shift timing down, though players can still hold right-click to avoid having to time their block placement. This does make ninja bridging slower than manually placing blocks, but not by much.

There is a sub-method of ninja bridging known as Schneller bridging, the theoretical maximum speed for ninja bridging, assuming users could play frame perfectly 100% of the time. This method has a speed of 4.17 b/s.

Breezily bridging

Speed: 3.46 b/s

This bridging technique allows Minecraft players to hold S and move straight backward. Then they alternate pressing A and D, or left and right while placing blocks as they approach the edge.

This method features no sneaking, so any mistake would result in users falling. Due to the risks, and only moderate speed, they should focus on faster methods.

Moonwalking

Speed: 4.375 b/s

This bridging method is like an advanced version of breezily bridging. The main difference is that instead of going backward and alternating left and right, moonwalking involves Minecraft gamers moving sideways at the roughly 45 degrees mentioned already.

They need to hold S or backward at an angle that would take them off the bridge and then spam the D or right key.

God bridging

Speed: 4.6 b/s

This method involves running sideways and placing blocks. However, unlike many other methods that allowed for a more general degree of movement, god bridging requires gamers to hit a specific angle: 45 degrees.

This precise angle maximizes Minecraft's movement systems, allowing for the greatest combined velocity from sideways and backward movement.

Telly bridging

Speed: 5.24 b/s

The most challenging method mentioned thus far, and probably the fastest one, telly bridging requires not only immense precision but also speed.

It involves sprint jumping off a bridge before quickly spinning around, placing two or more blocks on the end of the bridge to catch the Minecraft player's fall, before turning back around, spring jumping again, and repeating the process.

The Andromeda Method

Speed: 6.72 b/s

At the time of writing, this is considered the fastest speed bridging method possible and the most difficult. It takes advantage of Minecraft's mechanics, where users move faster when sprint jumping and hitting their heads on a surface.

To do this, gamers must sprint off their bridges while placing a block to catch their fall. They need to quickly look up to place a block above themselves before sprint jumping to bash their head on this new surface, and repeating this process until the gap is crossed.

While this is the fastest method available to players outside of hacked clients, the precision, speed, and skill required to pull it off consistently over any prolonged period make it a near impossibility to use in any competitive multiplayer setting.

Still, seeing the potential peak that the best users in the world have discovered is quite interesting.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far