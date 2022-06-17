Top 5 situations to use Swift Sneak enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 added quite the variety of features: the Warden, Ancient Cities, Mangrove Swamps, mud, and more. One of the most potentially interesting additions to the update is the new Swift Sneak enchantment. This is the first enchantment added since 1.16 The Nether Update.

This enchantment, much like Soul Speed added in 1.16, is an update focused on speeding up the player when they would normally be slowed down. Soul Speed helps players on soul sand, and Swift Sneak increases crouch speed by 15% per level.

Ranking 5 best cases for using Minecraft 1.19's new Swift Sneak enchantment

5) Crossing above ravines

An example of a dangerous bridge over a ravine (Image via Minecraft)

Ravines are the first early game threat many players will stumble across. These scars on the landscape often generate on the surface, dropping players several dozen blocks to their deaths if they are not careful.

The best way for players to deal with ravines, especially if they are on a well-travelled pathway, is by bridging across the top. One block wide bridges are the most efficient, though also the most dangerous. The Swift Sneak enchantment can help players by making it quicker to cross the top of ravines.

4) Exploring ravines

An example of a totally underground ravine (Image via Minecraft)

Slightly different from crossing ravines by bridging over, exploring ravines involves travelling along the sides of the ravine looking for loot and ores.

These ravines can be a hundred or more blocks long, and, as mentioned prior, falling off the side can result in a quick death. This means that sneaking is the best way to explore the ravines, and the new enchantment makes traversal a lot more convenient.

3) Exploring the Nether

An example of the Nether's lava oceans (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is characterized by massive oceans of lava, separating smaller areas of interesting terrain, like Warped and Crimson Forests, Bastions, and Fortresses.

It also features a lot of terrain that is very vertical, with netherrack shelves that have massive drops beneath them, sometimes into these aforementioned lava oceans.

This makes Swift Sneak an incredible enchantment for safely exploring the Nether, while also decreasing the amount of time that players will need to spend inside this harsh and dangerous dimension.

2) Exploring the End

An example of the large gaps between the End Islands (Image via Minecraft)

The End is the only dimension that is open to the void. Overworld and the Nether both feature bedrock floors, with the Nether also having a bedrock ceiling. When the player has defeated the Ender Dragon at least once, there will be a portal generated that allows quick access to the outer End Islands.

These islands can have massive gaps of void between them, making a combination of bridging and Ender Pearls necessary to explore. The most effective way to build these bridges is by making it only one block wide. This brings the risk of falling though, making sneaking quite nice.

However, given the distances involved with the end, it can be quite slow to make it across islands, which makes the Swift Sneak enchantment very useful.

1) Ancient Cities

An Ancient City, an area where being stealthy is super important (Image via Minecraft)

The Wild Update added Ancient Cities to the game, also adding the Swift Sneak enchantment. The new places are the best example of when players might want to take advantage of the enchantment. There are Sculk Shriekers in the Deep Dark and Ancient Cities that will summon the warden if the player makes too much noise.

The easiest way to avoid making this noise is by sneaking. However, sneaking is not very fast, which can be frustrating for players, causing expeditions to the Deep Dark to take much longer than they normally would.

The Swift Sneak enchantment was made to help this exact situation, making this the perfect place to use it.

