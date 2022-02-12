Top 3 Minecraft 1.7 servers for PvP

Fans of Minecraft PvP will know that there are several key differences between the PvP styles of Minecraft versions 1.7 and 1.8. Some players find the PvP style of version 1.7 more appealing due to claims of better hit registration and a feeling of smoothness.

Although version 1.7 was released many years ago, it's still popular even today. For those looking for a great 1.7 version server, this list will highlight three of the absolute best servers for a surreal experience.

Top Three Minecraft version 1.7 servers for PvP

3) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is one of the best servers for version 1.7 (Image via Mojang)

Purple Prison is a hardcore prison PvP server with a variety of game modes, including dropper, parkour, and mazes. The server has an active community and is very welcoming to new players.

Unlike many other servers in its league, Purple Prison supports game version 1.7. There are also automated PvP events every hour of the day, including KOTH events, PvP-Mine events, SupplyDrops, and much more.

2) Lunar Network

IP Address: lunar.gg

Lunar Network is a PvP focused server that supports version 1.7 (Image via Mojang)

The Lunar Network is most commonly known for its association with the Lunar Client project. The client is highly popular in the PvP community and supports all major releases of the game, all the way down to version 1.7.

Naturally, the Lunar Network server also supports 1.7 and is one of the most common versions. In terms of gameplay, the server heavily focuses on PvP. Players can participate in 1v1 duels, and much more.

1) Minemen Club

IP Address: minemen.club

Minemen Club is probably the most popular PvP server right now, boasting over 1000 players at peak time. This server is a one stop shop for all types of Minecraft PvP game modes and is absolutely adored by the PvP community.

Gameplay wise, on this server players can enjoy popular modes such as Skywars, BedWars, Duels, UHC, and much more. While the Minemen's Club does in fact support both versions 1.7 and 1.8, many of its most dedicated players choose to use version 1.7.

