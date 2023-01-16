5 simple tree designs for Minecraft beginners

While Minecraft's standard tree generation can look quite nice as a decoration, sometimes players need a little extra flair. This is exactly where custom tree designs come in, and they can be built by players of various skill levels.

If players are newcomers to the game, they may want to start small and simple before implementing more complex tree designs. This tends to save materials and minimize mistakes during the building process, saving time. Even better, there are tons of beginner-friendly custom tree designs thanks to the Minecraft community at large. Players can find countless examples online to either recreate or inspire their own building philosophies.

There are too many beginner-friendly designs to cover in totality, but there are still a few notable examples worth starting with.

Custom tree designs great for Minecraft beginners

1) Basic Spruce tree

This tree design isn't far removed from a standard oak in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Build Inspiration/tumblr)

Though this design utilizes spruce blocks for its trunk, it nonetheless resembles an oak tree when completed. Aside from basic spruce wood blocks, the build also employs spruce slabs around the tree's base and spruce fencing for branches. The leaf blocks can take a little time to figure out, but newcomers don't necessarily need to place their leaf blocks exactly the same way as the final example portrays. As long as the branches and trunk are well-covered with leaf blocks on all sides, it should be a perfectly suitable custom tree for many in-game builds.

2) Custom Birch tree

This birch tree has a very basic trunk build (Image via NyanCats911/Minecraft Schematics)

Perfect for a small-scale garden or as a nice final piece to a base, this birch tree is incredibly easy to build thanks to its trunk design. With just a few small block towers of birch logs, players can easily construct the trunk before topping it off with a handful of birch leaves. For a great added bonus, grab some bonemeal and place it around the trunk of the birch tree to add some shrubbery and flowers for good measure.

However, if Minecraft players already have plans for the land around the tree, bonemeal may not be necessary.

3) Basic Beehive tree

This tree is perfect for quick building and housing players' bees (Image via @Kay-nea/Ameba)

Arguably one of Minecraft's easiest and most functional tree designs for oak trees, this build can be completed in seconds and help house a player's bees. The design utilizes a single trunk column, much like most standard oak trees, but with diminished leaf blocks up top for a cleaner appearance. Lastly, players can place a beehive or bee nest on the side of the tree to house any nearby bees they may have collected. Just be sure to place a campfire under the hive/nest before collecting honey, otherwise, the bees can be angered.

4) Custom Dead tree

Dead trees can save beginners the hassle of placing leaf blocks (Image via MrWizz/Planet Minecraft)

Just because a Minecraft player is building a custom tree doesn't mean it has to be a living one. If players want to save leaf blocks and simply make a dead tree, the process is incredibly simple, as players can see from this design. With the correct placement of some trunk log blocks and a few branches (which players can substitute with fence post blocks if they'd like), players can make an excellent tree that has passed its expiration date. These trees are quick builds and are spectacular decorations for spookier landscapes.

5) Lantern tree

This tree design is perfect for lighting the way along a walking path (Image via @5pudetti/Twitter)

Sometimes, players need a little more help out of their tree designs, and this build by the content creator Spudetti exemplifies this perfectly. By combining leaf blocks, wood logs, and wood slabs of the same type, players can make an aesthetically-pleasing creation with room for add-ons. Specifically, this build can use iron chains and lanterns to provide light, making this custom tree design particularly helpful for warding off hostile mobs or lighting the way on a dark night.

