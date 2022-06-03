Minecraft has a plethora of blocks. From trees to mountains, everything in the game is made up of different types of blocks. As soon as players enter the Minecraft world for the first time, they start collecting blocks to craft different items and progress further in the game. Along the journey, some blocks become fan-favorites, whereas some are least used and hated by players.

Some of the blocks have loads of use in the game, whereas some are simply present as building blocks. Players also favor certain blocks based on their texture and overall design. However, some of these blocks are hated and least used for building and crafting items simply because they don't look pleasing enough and have no major use.

Top 5 most hated blocks in Minecraft

5) Birch Wood

Birch wood logs (Image via Minecraft)

Birch Forest is one of the most underwhelming biomes in the game. The forest is filled with short birch trees. For starters, players are not huge fans of how the Birch logs look. Though the texture design is true to real life, it does not look the most beautiful in the game. The white background with black patches gives an eerie feeling to some players.

Story continues below ad

There are many other wood types in the game that are preffered over Birch. Light-colored wood is usually ignored in favor of dark oak and spruce wood.

4) Acacia Wood

Acacia wood logs (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to Birch, Acacia is also one of the least used types of wood in the game. Acacia wood can be obtained from Acacia trees in Savanna biomes. The Savanna biome itself is not the most famous region. Hence, the Acacia wood automatically gets ignored. The orangish color of the wood and greyish bark color is not everyone's favorite. They are also overshadowed by several other wood types like dark oak, oak, spruce, etc.

Story continues below ad

3) Mossy Cobblestone

Mossy Cobblestone blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Mossy Cobblestone is also one of the least liked blocks in the game, simply because of how unesthetic and noisy it looks. Players are usually advised not to use normal cobblestone in their builds because of the noisy texture, but the mossy cobblestone takes things to the next level because of the ugly green texture combined with the noisy cobble.

These kinds of blocks can only look good if a player is trying to make a themed structure where they want to show the age of a build or make it look dilapidated. Other than that, it is not liked by players simply because of its look.

Story continues below ad

2) Granite

Granite blocks (Image via Minecraft)

When it comes to underground blocks, it is safe to say that one of the least used and liked blocks in the game is Granite. Granite blocks generate in occasional blobs underground, beside other underground stone blocks. They are orangish brown in color and have a noisy texture with black and white dots. Even though the texture looks true to real life, they are considered quite ugly in the game. They cannot be directly used in builds, and their polished versions aren't great either.

Story continues below ad

One of the only valid uses of this block is to craft a stonecutter, which players can use to quickly craft different kinds of blocks.

1) Diorite

Diorite blocks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Arguably the most hated block in the game is Diorite. These whitish blocks generate underground in blobs. They are extremely noisy with loads of black and grey dots on them. Even if players have a polished version of the block, the noise pattern will still be visible. These are some of the worst building blocks in the game.

Story continues below ad

This block can also be used to craft a stonecutter. Other than that, players hardly use the block to build structures in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far