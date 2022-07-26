How to make and use chains in Minecraft 1.19 update

A chain in Minecraft 1.19 update is a narrow block that can be placed as a decorative item to hang things from it. There are loads of decorative blocks in the game that do not have a major purpose in progressing the game further.

Instead, it is mainly used to enhance the look of a build. Chains are one of these decorative items, even though they are quite expensive to craft.

Building in Minecraft is one of the most fundamental features of the vast sandbox game. Since players can gather an infinite number of blocks and items, they can construct almost anything.

In the past, players have created some of the biggest and most detailed structures in the game. Hence, decorative blocks like chains are quite important in the game.

Crafting recipe and uses of chains in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to craft chains in the game

Chain can be crafted by one iron ingot and two iron nuggets (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

To craft these decorative blocks, players must have two items: iron ingots and iron nuggets. Iron is one of the most common earth materials that players frequently use in making gear and other items.

With any pickaxe other than wood, players can mine iron ore found at any Y level and smelt the raw iron in a furnace to obtain iron ingots.

Iron nuggets can be crafted by placing one iron ingot in a crafting slot. This will give players both the items they need to craft chains. Players will simply need to place one iron ingot between two iron nuggets, all placed vertically in the crafting table slots. Each of these configurations will yield one chain.

As mentioned above, crafting chains are expensive since they will require players to use iron ingots. However, if players have already progressed and made an iron farm, this will not feel like a hefty item to craft.

How to use chains

Creating an illusion of chests hanging from chains on the ceiling (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once crafted, players can place these items as blocks anywhere they want. It can either be vertical when placed on the floor and ceiling, or horizontal when placed on a wall.

The vertical chains will not connect with the horizontal chains and vice-versa. They are also free from any gravity or support from other blocks, meaning they can be suspended in the air like other solid blocks.

Chain used to hang a normal lantern in a build (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players usually use chains to either hang lanterns or light emitting blocks from them. With bases with high ceilings, this gives a great look to the build. Other than that, players can also use them to create a jail. If they are closely placed against each other, no entity will be able to walk through it.

The chain's block area is quite narrow, though players can still walk on them if they are careful. Some players have even used chains for bridges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far