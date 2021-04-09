Minecraft Nether update brought many new biomes, mobs, and blocks to the game. Builders loved this update due to the lovely Blackstone, beautiful crimson and warped woods, and chains.

Chains are a decorative metal block naturally found in bastion remnants and ruined portal chests. In the upcoming caves and cliffs update, chains will also be generated as part of mineshafts.

The best way to get chains is by crafting. Players can craft one chain using an iron ingot and two iron nuggets.

Top 5 uses for chains in Minecraft

#5 - Making bridges

Bridge made out of chains and wet campfires

Chains are perfect for building bridges in Minecraft. Players can use chains to build cables for a bridge. Before chains, players had to get creative with iron bars and leads to make beautiful bridge designs.

#4 - Parkour Maps

Walking on chains (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not know that they can walk on chains. Chains cover a small thin area that is walkable. With some practice, players can walk over chains in Minecraft. Map builders can use chains to build maps with high-level difficulty.

#3 - Hanging mobs

Villager hanging to a chain

Players can create some funny and scary illusions in Minecraft. Using an easter egg dinnerbone and barrier blocks, players can hang mobs to chains.

Players must surround a mob with barrier blocks and name him "Dinnerbone" using a name tag before adding some chains to create a hanging effect. This trick helps make dangerous dungeons and haunted mansions in Minecraft.

#2 - Hanging various types of items

Hanging lanterns on chain (Image via Minecraft)

Chains are generally used to hang bells, lanterns, and soul lanterns. There is no need to hang lanterns up at the ceiling. Players can use chains to make beautiful chandeliers and create natural lighting for medieval builds like castles.

#1 - Decorations

Using chains, players can decorate their builds and bases in Minecraft. YouTuber Magma has showcased how to use chains and make some incredible builds. He has shared some chain builds hacks like telephone poles, water wells, street poles, and more.

Players can use their creativity to make interesting stuff using chains. Unlike iron bars, chains don't get attached to block sideways. Chains are a better option for decoration than iron bars in Minecraft.