5 best Minecraft Bedwars servers in 2023

A game that never seems to get old is Minecraft. Although it has been around for more than ten years, there are constantly new ways to play it. Using Bedwars servers is among the most exciting ways to enjoy Minecraft.

On Bedwars, gamers can combat one another in teams or individually while squabbling over territory on a map. This often makes bedwars servers amongst the most liked PvP servers.

Minecraft Bedwars servers are a favorite amongst PvP players

5) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a top-tier bedwars server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a Minecraft server that offers the Bedwars game type. It's a big community, so it's worth checking out if you want to get in on the fun.

The staff here are pretty good and always active on the server. The owner and admins are always willing to help if you have any problems or questions about MoxMC or Bedwars.

We've all played Bedwars. It's a tried-and-true game mode, but finding the best servers for it can be tricky. MoxMC is one of the best Minecraft Bedwars private servers out there, and the reason why has everything to do with its community and staff.

MoxMC enables private games so users can choose to play with friends or restrict access to specific individuals. It's fantastic for gamers who come across cheaters or hackers in their games to be able to construct their games since it allows you to exclude anyone you don't want to play with.

4) Herobrine

IP address: herobrine.org

Herobrine is a bedwars server that is truly fun (Image via Mojang)

A Bedwars server that has been alive for a while and is still active is called Herobrine. You can be sure that playing on this server will provide you with a tried-and-true experience because it is one of the oldest in the Minecraft Bedwars category.

The Minecraft minigame server Herobrine has been around for a while. It is one of the biggest servers with game modes like survival, skyblock, factions, and even bedwars. Regarding the material and how entertaining the game is, Herobrine is one of the best.

This server was built on the herobrine myth and was designed to be a truly nice server for all gamers. The bedwars gamemode on this server is truly one of the most fun PvP game modes to play on this server.

3) PikaNetwork

IP address: pika-network.net

PikaNetwork is one of the most popular bedwars servers (Image via Mojang)

For individuals who want to play Bedwars with their friends, PikaNetwork is a popular option. The server is reasonably priced and has a nice community. While they wait for the matchmaking system to link them up with a new person, users can speak in PikaNetwork's active Discord channel, which offers excellent support for its members.

The server typically has thousands of players online at once. PikaNetwork is a wonderful spot to play Bedwars. New players will find the community to be quite welcoming and supportive. There isn't any lag on this server. Therefore, your game won't lag when you travel around the map or engage in combat with other players.

PikaNetwork is additionally accessible for anyone playing the cracked version of Minecraft, which is a big reason why the player count is so large. The server has had a ton of large YouTubers contributing to its large size, such as the popular entertainer Kennyhuehue.

2) Bedwars Practice

IP address: bedwarspractice.club

Bedwars Practice is amazing for those looking to get better at bedwars (Image via Mojang)

This server is primarily for players looking to practice in the bedwars gamemode. Players can play and learn different skills, such as learning the perfect combos or the perfect way to bridge to another island. You can truly learn so much on this server.

This server additionally offers the ability to track personal records for specific activities so that you can see your improvement. Players can also compete to beat leaderboard scores and attempt to be the best in whatever they like.

This server has a highly active staff team, so you won't have to worry about them breaking the rules for any practice where it's a battle against another player. The extremely popular Minecraft YouTuber Headed has made multiple videos on this server.

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is easily the most popular bedwars server (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is a popular Minecraft server with a sizable player base and a vibrant community. It is one of the most widely used servers. It is simple to find other players to play with on Hypixel. As a result, you will have little to no wait while joining games.

Once you're in, though, Bedwars on Hypixel is fun and competitive. Hypixel offers many different maps, making it all the more enjoyable. The game runs smoothly even when many players are on at once—a rarity on Minecraft servers!

Hypixel has put more money than any rival towards creating the best Bedwars mechanics, maps, and improvements to the overall game material. Others may copy the original Bedwars plugin, but they will never be able to replicate it completely because it was once entirely private for the Hypixel server.

Due to the abundance of combat-based minigames on this server, including Bedwars, Skywars, Hunger Games, Duels, and many others, it is a wonderful location for anyone looking for PvP. Bedwars is one of the most well-liked PvP game variants, with thousands of people participating daily.

Minecraft Bedwars server tips and tricks

1) Protect your bed

A decent foundation can be created with clay and wool, but that often won't be enough. Start by giving your bed a solid and robust foundation by covering it with wood and endstone. Coating your bed with sturdy materials that take time to work with, even with a pickaxe, is always a brilliant idea. Facing TNT can also be an issue that can be solved by adding a second layer of blast-proof glass.

2) Build the bridge up, not straight

When you bridge up instead of straight, you can force your opponent to stand up and quickly kill them with a KB, or you can put a TNT on top of their bed with a method to come back to it if you fail your first rush.

3) Be aware and communicate

In Bedwars, cooperation and communication are key to success. There is no chance the team will succeed if everyone does their own thing. If you're playing the team's gamemode of bedwars, prior to anything else, different tactics, routes, and roles must be chosen. There should always be someone protecting the bed, and having a player that uses support goods like potions to turn around a lost battle is always a brilliant idea.

4) Be smart with your resources

Be careful and choose the resources you buy carefully. Most servers offer well-balanced game modes, so it's straightforward to go overboard with purchases and not realize you've messed up until you don't have the resources you need to live.

