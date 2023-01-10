5 best Minecraft enchantments for swords (2023)

Swords are arguably the most used weapon in Minecraft. A sword is the first weapon beginners craft after entering a new world. The weapon can be created with most materials, from iron to netherite. Though there is a split in the community on whether an axe is a better melee weapon than a sword, there is no denying that swords are the easiest to yield.

After a while, players will feel the need to upgrade their swords with enchantments. Several sword enchantments can help a player kill loads of enemies more efficiently and quickly. Here are some of the best sword enchantments in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are other sword enchantments worth checking out as well.

Sharpness, Looting, and 3 other brilliant sword enchantments in Minecraft in 2023

1) Mending

Mending enchantment can repair swords through XP orbs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mending is arguably the most craved treasure enchantment in the game. As soon as players use a tool, weapon, or armor part, they will notice a small green bar appearing over each gear. This denotes the gear's durability, indicating that it will eventually break and vanish.

Hence, mending enchantment is best for swords as it automatically repairs the weapon through XP orbs picked up by the player. Users can essentially make their swords unbreakable using this enchantment.

2) Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment increases the attack damage of swords in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sharpness, as the name suggests, is an enchantment that will increase the attack damage of the sword. This might seem quite simple, but it is one of the best enchantments for the melee weapon.

After obtaining the netherite sword, there is no better material in the game that can increase the attack damage of the weapon. This is where sharpness enchantment can be used. Sharpness enchantment has five levels, increasing the melee damage by 0.5 HP in Java Edition and 1.25 HP in Bedrock Edition.

3) Sweeping Edge (Java Edition only)

Sweeping Edge increases the sweeping damage in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Sweeping Edge is exclusively present in Java Edition due to the difference in the combat system. Since players can sweep their swords while attacking, this enchantment increases the damage of that sweeping attack.

The power-up increases the damage to nearby mobs rather than the damage to the mob on which the crosshair is placed while attacking. It has three levels, each increasing the total attack damage.

4) Looting

Looting enchantment increases the item drops and chances of rare items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most mobs in the game drop an item or two upon death. Some of them even drop rare items which are extremely hard to find. Hence, users can use the looting enchantment if they want more items or increase the chances of rare item drops.

Players who kill mobs through that specific enchanted sword will get more valuable items. It has a total of three levels, each increasing the item drop chances.

5) Fire Aspect

Fire Aspect enchantment inflicts burning damage from swords in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fire can burn most mobs and inflict damage. Hence, if players want to inflict extra damage on mobs through their swords, they can apply the fire aspect enchantment.

Whenever a mob gets attacked with an enchanted sword, it will start burning for a few seconds, taking extra burning damage along with regular attack damage to the melee weapon. It also has three levels, each increasing the burning time by four seconds.

