What does the fire aspect enchantment do in the Minecraft 1.19 update?

The fire aspect in the Minecraft 1.19 update is an enchantment that can be applied to a sword. It is a combat-centric enchantment that boosts the attack damage of the weapon it's been applied to. Since swords are the most-used melee weapon in the game, using these kinds of enchantments with them can greatly help players.

Enchantments are special powerups that can be used with all kinds of gear like tools, weapons, armor, and more. To apply them, an enchanting table or an enchanted book with an anvil is needed. The fire aspect is a nifty enchantment for swords and can be helpful in various scenarios.

How to apply and use fire aspect enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

When players have a sword, they can place it on an enchanting table and add some lapis lazuli to unlock several enchantments. Among them, players will find the fire aspect. There are two levels to this enchantment, and both of them can be easily found on the enchanting table. However, it is slightly better to find a librarian who sells the specific enchanted book.

How does the enchantment work?

Mobs can be set on fire with this enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

As the name suggests, a sword enchanted with the fire aspect will be able to set some mobs and other players on fire. The weapon will add 80 fire ticks (4 seconds of burning) per level to the target. After the opponent is hit, the first second of the fire damage is not recognized since the base attack damage of the sword takes priority and affects the opponent first.

The target can receive anywhere between 3 to 7 HP fire damage depending on the level of enchantment. Hence, when base attack damage and fire damage are combined, the overall damage is exponentially higher and can kill opponents much faster.

Pig dropping cooked porkchop upon death (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When a mob that drops any kind of raw meat is killed with a sword with fire aspect applied to it, it will drop its cooked meat since the mob will be on fire when it dies. However, if other mobs are killed with a sweeping edge attack from the sword, they will not drop cooked meat; only the target that is on fire will drop cooked meat.

In Bedrock Edition, this enchantment is even more fascinating as players can light candles, campfires, and even TNT blocks with a weapon enchanted with the fire aspect. Weirdly, even an enchanted book with a fire aspect can light a TNT block.

Mobs that are immune to fire aspect

Mobs like Blaze are completely immune to this enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The fire aspect enchantment has no effect on certain mobs. Nearly all Nether-based mobs, excluding Piglins and Hoglins, can't be set on fire since they live in a fiery realm and are immune to fire and lava. In the latest update, Wardens are also immune to this enchantment.

