Impaling vs. Sharpness: Which enchantment is better in Minecraft?

Both Sharpness and Impaling are combat-related enchantments in Minecraft. Both offer great powerups to players and allow them to fight different kinds of hostile mobs in the game to survive. There are other types of combat-related powerups that players can apply to their gear and protect themselves.

Enchanting is quite an elaborate system in the game. Players can either use enchanting tables or books to apply powerups to the gear they use. They have different levels of power, which take more XP points to apply. Sharpness and Impaling are both good offensive powerups, and players can learn everything about them below.

Which is the better enchantment amongst Impaling and Sharpness in Minecraft?

Impaling

Impaling is a trident-exclusive enchantment that essentially increases the rare weapon's attack damage against all aquatic mobs (in Java Edition) or any mob that is in contact with water (only in Bedrock Edition). It has a total of five levels, with each level increasing the attack damage by 2.5 HP. This affects both the melee and ranged attacks from a trident.

This powerup is selective when it comes to Java Edition, as it is effective on all aquatic mobs except drowned as they are considered undead mobs. However, in Bedrock Edition, any mob who is in contact with water can be affected by the powerup of the trident.

It is effective with hostile underwater mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Since this powerup can only be applied to a trident and players mainly stay on land, this enchantment is not as great as others. This is quite a situational powerup for a specific task and cannot be used in most scenarios.

Sharpness

Sharpness is a great enchantment that can only be applied to a sword and an axe. It essentially increases the overall melee attack damage of the weapons. It can be effective against all mobs in both editions of the game, even though the overall damage increment calculations are different in both Java and Bedrock Edition.

It has a total of five levels, with each level adding 0.5x (level of weapon) + 0.5 extra damage (Java Edition) or 1.25x extra damage (Bedrock Edition). If players want to apply the fifth level of the powerup, they will need an anvil and an enchanted book.

It can be effective against all mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Since this can be applied to two of the most common weapons used by players and increases the overall attack damage of the weapon against all mobs, it is a much better enchantment in the game. Players can easily choose this over the previous powerup simply because of its usability in most scenarios.

Edited by Danyal Arabi