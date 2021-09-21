List of Minecraft mobs affected by Impaling enchantment

There are several different weapons in Minecraft, like swords, axes, tridents, bows and crossbows, even pickaxes, hoes, and shovels have attack damage. These can be enchanted by several different enchants that will provide various boosts to the weapons.

Certain Minecraft enchants, like Sharpness, can be applied to a wide range of weapons and will have the same effect of increased attack damage. For others, like Multi-Shot, it can only be applied to crossbows. Impaling is one that can only be applied to one weapon. Here's what it does and what it affects.

What does Impaling in Minecraft do?

Impaling is an enchantment that can be applied only to a trident, causing the trident to deal extra damage on each hit against aquatic mobs, including:

Axolotls

Dolphins

Guardians

Elder Guardians

Squids

Glowsquids

Turtles

Cod

Salmon

Pufferfish

Tropical fish

Each level separately adds 2.5 hearts of damage to those mobs. In Bedrock Edition, as well as in Java Edition (Combat Test 4 and beyond), the damage applies to all mobs and Minecraft players when in contact with water: underwater, in flowing water, and in rain. This provides an attack boost for a trident when it's raining or when anything is touching water, even if it's just a few blocks of it.

Tridents can be acquired through killing drowns, but are very rare drops (Image via Minecraft)

Impaling can go up to level five. The trident can serve as a throwable weapon as well as a melee. When thrown (ranged), the trident will do slightly less damage than when used in melee. Here are the levels for thrown and melee:

Melee

Impaling I: 11.5 hearts

Impaling II: 14 hearts

Impaling III: 16.5 hearts

Impaling IV: 19 hearts

Impaling V: 21.5 hearts

Ranged

Impaling I: 10.5 hearts

Impaling II: 13 hearts

Impaling III: 15.5 hearts

Impaling IV: 18 hearts

Impaling V: 20.5 hearts

Whether thrown or used as a melee weapon, with Impaling (most levels), a trident will be able to take out the underwater mobs in very few hits (with the exception of the Guardian as that is a boss).

