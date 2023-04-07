Minecraft fishing guide: Beginner tips, loot table, and more

In Minecraft, players can do a lot of activities to keep themselves alive and have fun. One of the more serene and peaceful activities is fishing.

Players can obtain or craft a fishing rod to fish from any body of water present in the Overworld. This allows them to obtain all kinds of items.

Though it is not the best way to collect a particular item, it can be useful in some cases. It is also a peaceful activity players can indulge themselves in when they want to catch a break from all their adventures.

Here is everything you need to know about fishing and how it's done in Minecraft.

Everything to know about fishing in Minecraft

Basics to fish

Crafting recipe for making a fishing rod in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, players need to craft a fishing rod. This can be done by combining three sticks with two strings. If users have two damaged fishing rods, they can also be combined to get one with better durability.

Once a fishing rod is crafted, players can simply use the rod while aiming at any body of water. This will start the fishing process, with bubbles and water particles as indicators.

Users will have to wait for a while for an item to get stuck in the bait. It usually takes around five to 30 seconds for the hook to catch an item.

A line of water particles coming towards the bobber, hinting that it is time to pull the rod in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There will be a certain line of water particles coming towards the bobber of the fishing rod, allowing players to get ready to pull. The moment the bobber starts sinking, the fishing rod must be retracted to obtain whatever item it catches.

Enchantments for fishing

There are two major types of enchantments for fishing in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are two main types of enchantments that can be applied to fishing rods in order to improve fishing in the game: Lure and Luck of the Sea.

Lure is an enchantment that decreases the time it takes for an item to get stuck in the hook. There are three levels of this enchantment, with each reducing the bite by five seconds from both the minimum and maximum wait times.

Luck of the Sea on the other hand, increases the chance of getting more valuable items from fishing. There are all kinds of junk that players can also obtain from water bodies.

Hence, this enchantment will save players a lot of time by helping them find rarer and better loot. It also has three levels, with each level increasing the chance of finding treasure items by 2%.

Weather affecting fishing

The wait time is altered by the place of the bobber and the weather in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

The weather and the placement of the bobber also affect the wait time for an item to get stuck on the hook.

If there is a block right above the bobber, it will block the sun, and the wait time will increase by 50%. Similarly, if it is raining, the wait time will be reduced by 20%.

Hence, the best way to fish is to have all the enchantments on the fishing rod and perform the activity when it is raining.

Loot from fishing

Here is a complete list of items players can get from looting:

List of all Fish Fishing Loot

Raw Cod - 51% chance

Raw Salmon - 21.3% chance

Tropical Fish - 1.7% chance

Pufferfish - 11.1% chance

List of all Junk Fishing Loot

Lily Pad - 1.7% chance

Bowl - 1.0% chance

Fishing Rod - 0.2% chance

Leather - 1.0% chance

Leather Boots - 1.0% chance

Rotten Flesh - 1.0% chance

Stick - 0.5% chance

String - 0.5% chance

Water Bottle - 1.0% chance

Bone - 1.0% chance

Ink Sac - 0.1% chance

Tripwire Hook - 1.0% chance

List of all Treasure Fishing Loot

Bow - 0.8% chance

Enchanted Book - 0.8% chance

Fishing Rod - 0.8% chance

Name Tag - 0.8% chance

Nautilus Shell - 0.8% chance

Saddle - 0.8% chance

The percentage mentioned in the list can be increased if players are using the luck of the sea enchantment on their fishing rods. Also, the chances of getting these items slightly change when players are fishing in jungle biomes.

Poll : 0 votes