What does Luck of the Sea enchantment do in Minecraft?

There are a few Minecraft enchantments that can be applied to fishing rods to make fishing more productive. Mending, Unbreaking and others can be applied, but two fishing rod-specific enchantments are the most useful: Luck of the Sea and Lure.

These two enchantments directly affect the quantity and quality of items fished up. Here's what Luck of the Sea does and which one of them might be more useful.

What Luck of the Sea does for Minecraft fishing

Luck of the Sea, which reaches a maximum level of three, affects the type of loot that players get while fishing. Generally, without any enchantments, players have the following chances for certain items when fishing:

Fish (85%)

Treasure (5%)

Junk (10%)

With each level of Luck of the Sea on a fishing rod, the percentage for treasure goes up and the other two categories go down. Lure, on the other hand, influences the time between catches. It decreases the wait time for something to bite by five seconds per level.

With each level of Luck of the Sea, here's how the percentages change:

Luck of the Sea I

Fish (84.8%)

Treasure (7.1%)

Junk (8.1%)

Luck of the Sea II

Fish (84.7%)

Treasure 9.2%)

Junk (6.1%)

Luck of the Sea III

Fish (84.5%)

Treasure (11.3%)

Junk (4.2%)

In the game, the following items are referred to as "treasure":

Enchanted bow (damaged)

Nautilus shell

Enchanted book

Name tag

Saddle

Enchanted fishing rod (damaged)

On the other hand, this is what Minecraft considers "junk":

Lily pad

Bowl

Tripwire hook

Rotten flesh

Normal bow (damaged)

Normal fishing rod (damaged)

Leather

Leather boots

Stick

String

Water bottle

Bone

Ink sacs (10 each time)

In short, Luck of the Sea gives players a lower chance of finding bad items and a higher chance of finding treasure. The rate for catching fish remains relatively the same.

Using Luck of the Sea in conjunction with Lure can result in a lot of good items being fished up in a short amount of time.

