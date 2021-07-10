Luck of the sea vs Lure: How different are the two enchantments in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can place enchantments on several different items in the game. Enchantments can be placed on tools, weapons, armor, and other items that can be beneficial to the player.

These enchantments can be placed using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables can be crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one un-enchanted book.

Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. Players will need an enchanted book in order to use an anvil and these can be found all around the Minecraft world.

Players can find these books in strongholds, chests, and by fishing.

If players wish to get enchanted books from fishing in Minecraft, they will need the Luck of the sea enchantment. It is a chance for players to pull an enchanted book on the fishing rod (not enchanted), but the chances are almost impossible.

Fishing rods can be crafted out of three sticks and two strings. Players can place enchantments on fishing rods using an enchanting table or an anvil.

There are five different enchantments for fishing rods in Minecraft.

The Minecraft enchantments that can be placed on fishing rods are: Luck of the sea, Lure, Mending, Unbreaking, and Curse of vanishing.

In this article, players will learn the differences between the Lure and Luck of the sea!

Luck of Sea vs Lure in Minecraft

What does Luck of the Sea do?

The Luck of the Sea enchantment is an amazing effect for players to have on fishing rods in Minecraft. It can be found on both an enchanting table, or as an enchanted book.

The Luck of the Sea enchantment increases a player's chances of getting rare loot from fishing and this enchantment is basically what they will need in order to pull valuable items.

Players can get loot such as enchanted books or name tags from fishing if they use this enchantment.

What does Lure do

The Lure enchantment increases the rate of fish biting the hook. This enchantment will allow players to catch more fish while using the fishing rod and that too, in a shorter period.

This enchantment isn't very similar to the Luck of the sea enchantment. The only similarities they share are that they are both used for the fishing rod and prevent junk items from being pulled.

The Lure enchantment allows players to catch more fish, but the Luck of the Sea enchantment allows players to get more valuable items.

In fact, the Lure enchantment reduces the chances of getting treasure since it increases the chances of the players catching fish instead of other loot.

