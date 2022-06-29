Lure enchantment in Minecraft 1.19: How to get, uses, and more

Lure is an enchantment in Minecraft 1.19, which can be used by players on their fishing rods. Fishing is a fun activity in the game if players want to relax and casually find normal or special items without working too hard for them. For fishing, players can craft a fishing rod and simply use it in rivers, lakes, oceans, or even a player-built body of water like swimming pools, ponds, and so on.

While fishing, players will notice that it takes a few seconds for an item to hook onto the rod. Though the fun thing about fishing is to patiently wait and relax, some players might want to speed up things and reduce the wait time. This is where the lure enchantment comes into play. Obtaining this enchantment and using it is quite easy in the game.

How to apply and use lure enchantment in Minecraft 1.19

Applying the enchantment

Enchanting table with bookshelves to increase the quality of enchantments (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In the world of Minecraft, enchantments can be applied to items in two ways: from an enchanting table or from an enchanted book. Players will easily find lure in the enchanting table since it is not the rarest of enchantments.

On the enchanting table, all three levels of enchantment can be found; however, players might not get the lure enchantment all the time. This is the only downside of using an enchanting table.

Lure enchanted book (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If players always want the lure enchantment, they will have to set up a librarian villager that will constantly trade lure enchanted books. Once players get the enchanted book, they will have to use an anvil to apply the enchantment to the fishing rod.

Usage of the enchantment

Players will obtain items from fishing a lot faster with this enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once the enchantment has been applied on the fishing rod, it will have a special purplish hue to it and will show the lure enchantment when players hover over the item.

A normal fishing rod takes anywhere from 5 to 30 seconds before the hook catches any item. This number can randomly change every time a player throws a fishing rod's bobber in the water.

The enchantment essentially reduces the wait time by 5 seconds at each level. This means that a level 3 enchanted fishing rod will capture any item quite quickly and will take a maximum of 15 seconds instead of 30.

Other factors that affect the wait time

Weather and blocks affecting the wait time (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players need to remember that the wait time for the hook to catch something also depends on whether the bobber of the fishing rod is directly exposed to the sky or not. If an opaque block is right above the bobber, it will double the wait time, making the enchantment ineffective. Transparent blocks like glass and tripwires will not affect the wait time.

Additionally, if the bobber of a fishing rod is directly under the rain, the wait time is reduced by 20%. Hence, the fastest way to obtain items by fishing is to get the highest lure enchantment and go fishing during the rain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far