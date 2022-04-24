5 best enchantments for fishing rods in Minecraft

Fishing is a strange activity in Minecraft. To some, it is a waste of time where players do nothing but wait and occasionally right-click. To others, it is a good source of food, as well as the occasional item and, even rarer still, an enchanting book.

If you're a player who thinks fishing in Minecraft is boring, there are things you can do to bring fishing up to par with some other aspects of the game. Enchanting a fishing rod is a good way to go. This can help with things like increasing the bite rate, self-repair, and the odds of good hooks.

5 best Minecraft fishing rod enchantments

5) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of vanishing being added to a fishing rod (Image via Minecraft)

The Curse of Vanishing causes any item with the curse in the player’s inventory to vanish on the player's death instead of dropping to the ground to be recollected as items normally do.

While not a positive effect, it can be fun to mess with your friends by enchanting their items with this. This is the only potential upside, however, as at the end of the day, it is still a curse.

There are only five enchantments that can be placed on fishing rods, meaning this curse gets the fifth spot on the list.

4) Unbreaking

A fishing rod with Unbreaking III (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking, with all the other tools and armor it can be placed on, effectively increases the lifespan of the item by adding a percent chance of ignoring the durability damage the item would normally take.

If the enhancement is applied to fishing rods, this means many more chances to get food, junk, or even treasure items such as enchanted books or enchanted fishing rods.

3) Lure

A fish on the hook (Image via Minecraft)

Lure increases the bite rate of the fishing rod. It does this by lowering the wait time for a fish to appear by five seconds per level. If console commands are employed to increase the level of the Lure enchantment to more than five, the wait timer never begins, and the fish will never appear.

2) Luck of the Sea

Luck of the Sea helps improve your chances of getting treasure with a fishing rod. It does this by combining three smaller effects. The enhancement increases the chance of catching treasure by two percent per level. It also decreases the chance of catching junk by approximately two percent per level. Lastly, it even decreases the chance of catching fish by about 0.15% per level.

So with Luck of the Sea III, players have roughly a six percent higher chance of getting treasure, a six percent lower chance of getting junk, and about a 0.45% lower chance of catching fish.

1) Mending

Mending is by far the best enchantment for fishing rods in Minecraft. Mending affects the durability of tools whenever the player gains experience points. It has the potential to repair damaged tools and items. And since fishing is an activity that grants XP on successfully reeling in a fish, this means that a fishing rod enchanted with Mending may never break, as the enchantment will repair the durability damage it takes every time a fish is reeled in.

Mending is the best enchantment for fishing rods because it turns a single rod into a food gathering machine that the player can use as many times as they please. When this enhancement is in effect, the finishing rod can also be used to get an infinite amount of many other items found on the game’s fishing junk and treasure tables.

