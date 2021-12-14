List of fishing items in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft 1.18 is one of the biggest updates the game has ever received, with a focus on completely overhauling the Minecraft world generation mechanics.
Naturally, the release of this new update has drawn many players back to Minecraft, perhaps after years away from the game. Although not much has changed in terms of fishing in the 1.18 update, many players have been curious as to exactly what items can be obtained through fishing in the latest version of Minecraft.
Full list of all items that can be obtained via fishing in Minecraft 1.18
To start with, players should be aware that there are three different categories of fishing loot in Minecraft. These are titled as "Fish", "Junk", and "Treasure". Players can apply helpful enchantments to their fishing rods, such as "Luck of the Sea" to boost the odds for catching treasure.
List of all Fish Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18
- Raw Cod - 51% chance
- Raw Salmon - 21.3% chance
- Tropical Fish - 1.7% chance
- Pufferfish - 11.1% chance
List of all Junk Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18
- Lily Pad - 1.7% chance
- Bowl - 1.0% chance
- Fishing Rod - 0.2% chance
- Leather - 1.0% chance
- Leather Boots - 1.0% chance
- Rotten Flesh - 1.0% chance
- Stick - 0.5% chance
- String - 0.5% chance
- Water Bottle - 1.0% chance
- Bone - 1.0% chance
- Ink Sac - 0.1% chance
- Tripwire Hook - 1.0% chance
List of all Treasure Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18
- Bow - 0.8% chance
- Enchanted Book - 0.8% chance
- Fishing Rod - 0.8% chance
- Name Tag - 0.8% chance
- Nautilus Shell - 0.8% chance
- Saddle - 0.8% chance
Players should also note that fishing in a Jungle biome slightly alters the loot table, as seen below.
List of all Fish Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18 (Jungle Biome)
- Raw Cod - 51% chance
- Raw Salmon - 21.3% chance
- Tropical Fish - 1.7% chance
- Pufferfish - 11.1% chance
List of all Junk Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18 (Jungle Biome)
- Lily Pad - 1.5% chance
- Bowl - 0.9% chance
- Bamboo - 0.9% chance
- Cocoa Beans - 0.8% chance
- Fishing Rod - 0.2% chance
- Leather - 0.9% chance
- Leather Boots - 0.9% chance
- Rotten Flesh - 0.9% chance
- Stick - 0.5% chance
- String - 0.5% chance
- Water Bottle - 0.9% chance
- Bone - 0.9% chance
- Ink Sac - 0.1% chance
- Tripwire Hook - 0.9% chance
List of all Treasure Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18 (Jungle Biome)
- Bow - 0.8% chance
- Enchanted Book - 0.8% chance
- Fishing Rod - 0.8% chance
- Name Tag - 0.8% chance
- Nautilus Shell - 0.8% chance
- Saddle - 0.8% chance