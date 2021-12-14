List of fishing items in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft 1.18 is one of the biggest updates the game has ever received, with a focus on completely overhauling the Minecraft world generation mechanics.

Naturally, the release of this new update has drawn many players back to Minecraft, perhaps after years away from the game. Although not much has changed in terms of fishing in the 1.18 update, many players have been curious as to exactly what items can be obtained through fishing in the latest version of Minecraft.

Full list of all items that can be obtained via fishing in Minecraft 1.18

To start with, players should be aware that there are three different categories of fishing loot in Minecraft. These are titled as "Fish", "Junk", and "Treasure". Players can apply helpful enchantments to their fishing rods, such as "Luck of the Sea" to boost the odds for catching treasure.

List of all Fish Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18

Raw Cod - 51% chance

Raw Salmon - 21.3% chance

Tropical Fish - 1.7% chance

Pufferfish - 11.1% chance

List of all Junk Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18

Lily Pad - 1.7% chance

Bowl - 1.0% chance

Fishing Rod - 0.2% chance

Leather - 1.0% chance

Leather Boots - 1.0% chance

Rotten Flesh - 1.0% chance

Stick - 0.5% chance

String - 0.5% chance

Water Bottle - 1.0% chance

Bone - 1.0% chance

Ink Sac - 0.1% chance

Tripwire Hook - 1.0% chance

List of all Treasure Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18

Bow - 0.8% chance

Enchanted Book - 0.8% chance

Fishing Rod - 0.8% chance

Name Tag - 0.8% chance

Nautilus Shell - 0.8% chance

Saddle - 0.8% chance

Players should also note that fishing in a Jungle biome slightly alters the loot table, as seen below.

List of all Fish Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18 (Jungle Biome)

Raw Cod - 51% chance

Raw Salmon - 21.3% chance

Tropical Fish - 1.7% chance

Pufferfish - 11.1% chance

List of all Junk Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18 (Jungle Biome)

Lily Pad - 1.5% chance

Bowl - 0.9% chance

Bamboo - 0.9% chance

Cocoa Beans - 0.8% chance

Fishing Rod - 0.2% chance

Leather - 0.9% chance

Leather Boots - 0.9% chance

Rotten Flesh - 0.9% chance

Stick - 0.5% chance

String - 0.5% chance

Water Bottle - 0.9% chance

Bone - 0.9% chance

Ink Sac - 0.1% chance

Tripwire Hook - 0.9% chance

List of all Treasure Fishing Loot in Minecraft version 1.18 (Jungle Biome)

Bow - 0.8% chance

Enchanted Book - 0.8% chance

Fishing Rod - 0.8% chance

Name Tag - 0.8% chance

Nautilus Shell - 0.8% chance

Saddle - 0.8% chance

