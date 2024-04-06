5 best Minecraft war mods

Despite how often players in Minecraft are expected to fight the different hostile mobs found across the different dimensions, there are not a lot of different weapons to choose from. There are only five different types of weapons in the game: swords, axes, bows, crossbows, and tridents. Six, if one counts the unreleased Minecraft mace weapon as well.

Thankfully, some of the best Minecraft modpacks and standalone mods recognize this as an issue and expand the roster of weapons to include modern-day firearms.

Below are five of the best mods out there for adding some modern-day warfare to a personal Minecraft server.

Minecraft's 5 best warfare mods

1) Timeless and Classic Guns

Creator: TheRealClumsyAlien and NekoCrane

Most Recent Supported Version: 1.18.2

Timeless and Classic Guns is probably the most well-made of all the gun mods out there, at least when it comes to aesthetics and polish. There are more than 50 guns added, along with skins, attachments, and custom workstations to put guns together. Each of these firearms has a genuinely gorgeous model that is realistic and still within the cubic presentation of the game.

These 50 different guns are spread across handguns, shotguns, rifles, and heavy weapons. All of them are satisfying to use and incredibly deadly, while also being fun to customize. This all combined make Timeless and Classic Guns one of the best warfare mods.

2) GUNS RPG

GUNS RPG features quite an expansive skill tree (Image via Mojang)

Creator: Toma

Most Recent Supported Version: 1.16.5

GUNS RPG is the oldest gun mod on this list, at least in terms of the most recent update the mod runs on. Rather than 1.18, 1.19, or even 1.20, GUNS RPG runs on the fan-favorite Minecraft Nether update 1.16.5. This mod introduces several guns and gun types and an eventual final boss to summon and fight. This boss is so tough, it puts Minecraft Ender Dragon to shame.

What makes GUNS RPG a compelling mod for server wars or zombie invasions is the extensive skill point tree. There are more than 300 skills split between the weapons, survival, mining, and resistance categories, along with weapon-specific skill trees.

This amount of customization should be more than enough to keep players coming back to experiment with new builds.

3) MrCrayfish's Gun Mod

Seeing the model update with attachments is a cool feature (Image via Mojang)

Creator: MrCrayfish

Most Recent Supported Version: 1.19.4

MrCrayfish's Gun Mod is one of the most important gun mods. It has been ongoing for more than six years. The mod only adds nine weapons, each more of a vague representation of a category of guns rather than a specific modern weapon.

For example, rather than specifically having an AK47 or M4 carbine, there is a simple rifle that can be upgraded and customized depending on the player's preferences. There are also enchantments for further customization.

This mod has acted as a foundation for many other gun mods as well, which has been very useful in keeping most of the gun mods relatively related. The depth of customization, incredible balance, and active development history make this mod one of Minecraft's best mods in general, and not just a great war mod.

4) Project Arsenal

Project Arsenal weapons can use MrCrayFish's attachments since its a required mod (Image via Mojang)

Creator: AutovwDev

Most Recent Supported Version: 1.19.4

Project Arsenal is an example of a fantastic gun mod that builds off of MrCrayfish's Gun Mod. It adds new guns and features on top of that foundation, rather than adding another new series of guns, attachments, and workstations.

The range of weaponry is also amazing. The mod adds in the usual assault rifles, shotguns, pistols, etc, and also a few more unusual firearms as well. Some of these include over- and under-barrel break-action shotguns and double-barreled M1911s.

5) Nightmare Craft: Guns & Explosives

The neutron bomb has a huge destructive radius (Image via Mojang)

Creator: divineganinginc

Most Recent Supported Version: 1.18.2

Nightmare Craft: Guns & Explosives, referred to as NC:G&E, is a spin-off of the Nightmare Craft modpack, allowing players to use the weapons in other packs. Players can choose between dual wieldable pistols, rifles, shotguns, SMGs, or rocket launchers to take on the night.

This mod features a less intensive attachment system than other gun mods, but players will still have the option of sniper scopes, red dot sights, and suppressors. It makes up for this by adding several explosives, however. These include proximity mines, timed charges, and even neutron bombs, which put Minecraft's charged creeper, the strongest vanilla explosion, to shame.