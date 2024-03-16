New mace weapon and wind charge will be a deadly combo in Minecraft

Minecraft's mace is a new melee weapon with unique damage mechanics. It can be deadly, especially when it is used correctly with the wind charge. Mojang Studios is gradually introducing new features for the game's upcoming 1.21 update. These features are being added to the latest snapshots, through which you can test them.

When it comes to weapon combinations, the mace's attack damage can drastically increase if used with wind charges.

How to obtain and use mace and wind charge as a weapon combo in Minecraft

How to obtain mace and wind charge in Minecraft

Ways to obtain wind charge and mace in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wind Charge

Mojang Studios first introduced the wind charge as a ranged weapon that the Breeze mob in Minecraft shoots in trial chambers. The developer later turned it into an obtainable item that the new hostile mob drops. The studio later updated it once more, making the mob drop breeze rods that can be crafted into wind charges.

You can head into a trial chamber and fight off the breeze to obtain breeze rods. Once placed on a crafting table, these rods will convert into wind charges.

Mace

Mace can be crafted using a breeze rod and heavy core. As mentioned above, the breeze rod can be obtained by killing breeze mobs in trial chambers. The heavy core is another new item that can be obtained through the vault present in the trial chambers.

Once both items are obtained, you can place the heavy core on top of the breeze rod in the crafting table to create mace.

How to use wind charge and mace together in Minecraft

Players can use mace and wind charges to land massive attacks on entities in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you have several wind charges and a mace, you can head into the wild and test it. Wind charges essentially knock away entities, including yourself. Hence, they can be used right underneath you to boost you upwards. If you manage to jump at the same time, you will get a massive jump boost.

Mace has interesting damage mechanics based on your falling height. If you are falling from a high level with a mace, you can aim at an entity and land a massive hit on it when you land. The amount of damage dealt by the mace is proportional to your falling height.

Hence, when both wind charges and mace are combined, you can basically jump, apply the wind charge on yourself to get a jump boost, and then use the mace on any entity right when you land. This will allow you to deal a lot more damage than usual.

The mace and wind charges can also knock hordes of enemies away to give you space to operate. The wind charges can be placed in the off-hand to easily operate both weapons.