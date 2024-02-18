Minecraft players discuss their favorite game versions

Minecraft has had many identities throughout its lifetime. From its humble origins as a simple building simulator to the introduction of survival mode with complex redstone farms and experimental wind charges, there have been several different versions of the game for players to fall in love with over the years.

In a post by user u/StickyEXP1, the community was asked which of these versions their favorite was, and while there are dozens of different game versions mentioned throughout the thread, few seem to dominate the conversation.

Which Minecraft updates are the community's favorites?

The nether update

Unsurprisingly, there are numerous community members saying their favorite game update was 1.16, or the nether update. This update completely revamped the nether, adding in new biomes, along with piglins and bastions, among other things.

The update saw many of the game's most powerful mechanics, such as Minecraft villager trading discounts, piglin bartering, and enchanting, before many of their later balance changes, resulting in a game that is much easier to break wide open. This version is still a popular speedrunning choice due to its powerful bartering, speaking to its continued popularity.

Beta update 1.7.3

Beta 1.7.3 is an interesting choice for a favorite version. It was released in 2011 and was the last version to feature classic Minecraft terrain generation. It was also the game's last version with the dirt background main menu and the final version without the hunger mechanic.

This makes it one of the most nostalgic versions of Minecraft out there, creating fond memories for veteran players. This truly is the version that springs to mind when asked to think about classic Minecraft.

Update 1.12.2

1.12.2 was also a version mentioned by dozens of community members on the post. There were many reasons for its inclusion as a favorite version, though the most referenced one was due to its large assortment of incredible mods.

There were also several players claiming this was their favorite update due to how many colorful blocks it added to the game. For reference, glazed terracotta, dyed beds, and concrete were included.

The newest version

The last version mentioned in large numbers on the post is not technically a specific version but rather whatever the most up-to-date version of the game happens to be at the time.

The sentiment from most of these users seems to be very similar: they just like Minecraft, and their favorite version of the game is whatever the newest version happens to be.

Reddit user u/brutexx commented that the current version of the game includes all content from previous updates, along with some fresh content. This means that, in terms of the sheer amount of stuff in the game, the newest version is the de facto best.