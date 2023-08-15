Minecraft servers continue to populate the online landscape, either hosted by a group of friends, one player, or entire companies. Regardless, each server provides its own unique take on the sandbox game's core experience with different game modes, minigames, and means of engagement with the community. But how does one become successful?

It's a pretty tough question to answer, as many of the most beloved Minecraft servers didn't exactly pop up overnight. Furthermore, there's the financial side that obviously plays a part, which is something many player-hosted servers can't quite match compared to large hosting companies that have turned servers into an enterprise.

Regardless, if Minecraft players want to host a server of their own and see it grow, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind during the process.

Tips for operating a Minecraft server that can lead to success

1) Know the right hosting type

Although hosting a Minecraft server on a player's own hardware may sound compelling, it isn't always the best course of action. While it's technically free, a player's network connection and hardware may not be sufficient to facilitate a sizable number of participants. The good news is that many different server hosting options are available as an alternative.

If players have the hardware to self-host a server, then it's a great way to save on costs. However, there are plenty of server hosting companies that make starting and managing a server affordable and dependable for the long haul. Players can even upgrade their capacity and services over time as the server's population grows.

2) Stay appraised on mods and plugins

Mods and plugins are a fantastic way to improve a Minecraft server's gameplay experience by adding new content or quality-of-life features. Some plugins, in particular, are incredibly helpful for managing a well-run server and keeping things operating smoothly. They become even more vital as a server's population increases.

While adding mods and plugins to a server is encouraged, admins will want to be mindful of keeping them up to date to avoid any performance issues or compatibility problems down the line.

3) Know what the playerbase wants

Although plenty of Minecraft servers offer different game modes and worlds to dive into, admins who are just starting out may want to stick to a central theme or game mode and branch out from there. To that end, it's a good idea to know what makes the mode on the server popular and work to enhance that.

For example, if players are running a survival server, it's worth considering what makes the survival experience the most rewarding. Alternatively, PvP-focused servers for modes like KitPvP and BedWars may be more map-centric and require some creativity on that front.

4) Take a page from popular servers

Reaching a state of success for any Minecraft server is a long and arduous journey with plenty of pitfalls. Therefore, it isn't a bad idea to take a look at what incredibly popular servers are doing well and attempt to replicate it at scale. Even the smallest additions made by the big-time servers can do well for lower-population ones.

Moreover, it's important to examine what players are criticizing a popular server for. Avoiding bad decisions is just as important as making smart ones in the long run, so it's best to assess various facets with a big-picture mentality.

5) Expand with variety

Variety is the spice of life, and this saying carries into the Minecraft server space as well. While it's best to stick to a game mode or two at the beginning, administrators can only benefit from creating multiple worlds that provide vastly different gameplay experiences. This way, players with many different preferences can find a home on a server.

Obviously, expansion should be taken slowly to ensure flawless functioning, but keeping multiple worlds with different approaches on a server is always a plus.

6) Find the right mods for the job

Although maintaining a small Minecraft server can be accomplished by one administrator, things change substantially as the population count increases. Hence, admins must find moderators that they know they can trust to enforce the server's rules and not abuse their position.

In some cases, it's a difficult job to keep track of so many players and server reports. However, plenty of Minecraft players still line up to help moderate server behavior, regardless. Admins must find the best possible candidates to ensure their server is in good hands even when they're not online.

7) Advertising pays off

Put plainly, Minecraft players won't find a server often without a little bit of advertising. Although this portion of server management can be expensive, there are plenty of free options that can be pursued to get the word out. This includes creating videos on popular platforms, building a site for the server, and more.

The more content online surrounding a Minecraft player's server that fans can find, the more likely they are to stop by for a visit. Then it just becomes a matter of retaining them for the foreseeable future, so it's best to advertise once admins have a server in place complete with plenty of features.