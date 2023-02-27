How to host a Minecraft server for free in 2023

Minecraft is an extremely popular game that has captured the hearts of gamers around the world. The game allows players to build and explore virtual worlds made of blocks, making it an excellent outlet for creativity and imagination.

However, hosting a Minecraft server can be expensive, especially if you want to play with friends from different locations. Fortunately, there are free ways to host a server in 2023. In this article, we'll explore some of the best options for hosting a server for free and the steps you need to take to get started.

How can players host a Minecraft server for free in 2023?

By following these steps, you can easily host a server for free in 2023. It's important to note that free hosting services may have some limitations, such as limited server resources, a limited number of players, and occasional downtime.

If you're looking for a more robust server experience, you may consider investing in a paid hosting service or hosting the server on your own hardware. However, a free hosting service is a great option for casual play with friends.

While hosting a free server can be a fun and affordable way to enjoy the game with friends, here are some common mistakes to avoid when setting up and managing your server:

Choosing the wrong version of Minecraft

Using too many plugins or mods

Failing to secure your server

Not backing up your server regularly

Allowing too many players

Failing to monitor your server

With this in mind, here are some ways to easily set up your own server in 2023.

Use Aternos to Host a Minecraft Server for Free

One of the best ways to host a Minecraft server for free in 2023 is to use Aternos. Aternos is a free hosting service that allows you to create and host a Minecraft server at no cost. Here's how you can use Aternos to host a server for free:

Create an account on the Aternos website.

Choose the Minecraft version you want to use.

Choose the server type you want to use (vanilla, spigot, or paper)

Choose the server settings you want (difficulty, game mode, etc.)

Click the "Create" button and wait for your server to be created.

Use Minehut to Host a Minecraft Server for Free

Another great option to host a server for free in 2023 is Minehut. Minehut is also a free hosting service that allows you to create and host a server at no cost. Here's how you can use Minehut to host a server for free:

Create an account on the Minehut website

Click the "Create Server" button and wait for your server to be created.

Once your server is created, you can customize it and invite your friends to join you.

Now that we've explored some of the best options for hosting a server for free let's take a closer look at the steps you need to take to get started. Here's how you can host a server for free:

1. Download the Minecraft Server software:

To host a Minecraft server, you'll first need to download the Server software from the official website. Make sure to choose the correct software version that matches your game version.

2. Set up your server:

After downloading the Server software, you'll need to set up your server by configuring some settings. Open the Server software and locate the server properties file.

This file contains settings like game mode, difficulty, spawn protection, and more. You can customize these settings to your liking. Once you're done with the settings, save and close the file.

3. Choose a hosting service:

While you can host a server on your computer, using a hosting service is often easier.

Several free hosting services are available, including Aternos and Minehut. Each hosting service has its own set of instructions, so choose a service compatible with your game version.

4. Create an account:

Once you've chosen a hosting service, you must create an account. This will give you access to the hosting service's dashboard to create and manage your server. Follow the instructions on the hosting service's website to create your account.

5. Create your server:

After creating your account, you can create your server using the hosting service's instructions. Make sure to choose the correct version of the game and set the server settings to your preferences. You can also customize your server by adding plugins or mods.

6. Invite your friends:

Once your server is set up, you can invite your friends to play with you. Share the server address and any necessary login information with them. You can also further customize your server by adding plugins or mods.

