7 best Minecraft 1.19 servers for PE in 2023

Minecraft: Pocket Edition continues to move forward into 2023, and its committed fan base is along for the ride. However, they don't have to enjoy the latest content on their own, as there are countless servers to facilitate even more action and fun.

Pocket Edition, which runs off the Bedrock Edition codebase, has been updated to the 1.19 update and above for quite some time now. Players have had plenty of time to experience the features of Minecraft's Wild Update, complete with its new biomes and creatures. Be that as it may, diving into a Pocket Edition (PE) server in 1.19 can offer an entirely new experience or simply one that fits a player best.

There are too many Minecraft PE servers to count, but players looking for multiplayer fun can look to certain servers to start their search.

Minecraft Pocket Edition Servers Worth Your Time in Version 1.19+

1) Hypixel

Hypixel's popularity is cemented among the Minecraft community (Image via Hypixel.net)

Any recommended server list would be remiss without including Hypixel among its entries, as the beloved multiplayer hub is often considered the best of the best. With 19 different and distinct game modes, players aren't likely to run out of things to do at any point in time. Additionally, even some of the games it shares with other servers, like Skyblock, have immensely improved depth compared to most other servers.

Even better, Hypixel supports both Java and Bedrock play, meaning Pocket Edition players can also join in on the fun.

2) Minescape

Minescape combines the fun of both Minecraft and the MMORPG Runescape (Image via Minescape.net)

If some Minecraft players miss the days of an old-school MMORPG grind, then Minescape may be the perfect server for them in Pocket Edition. This server blends the crafting and combat of the world's most beloved sandbox game with the iconic MMO Runescape. Jagex's old-school MMO world has been lovingly rebuilt from the ground up, and players can train their skills and take on quests just like they would in Runescape. This server is a timesink, but a player's hard work is well-rewarded.

3) Minehut

Minehut isn't just a Minecraft server, it's also a hosting service! (Image via Minehut.com)

Part server, part hosting service, Minehut presents a new way to enjoy Minecraft with friends. Players can either enter the Minehut server itself, which drops them in a hub where they can explore tons of different player-made servers, or they can create their own server for free or use a paid plan for extra perks. The handy in-game compass allows fans to keep track of servers in the game world, and new servers for all types of game modes are constantly being created to meet player needs on demand.

4) NationsGlory

Earth servers are incredibly popular in Minecraft thanks to their faithful recreations of our world. However, NationsGlory steps this server type up a few notches by adding a slew of modern plugins and mods to transform the world into a map embroiled in a battle for geopolitical supremacy. Players can start or join towns, develop them into burgeoning cities, and eventually unite with other settlements to create entire nations. Player-led countries are always in a cycle of war and peace, and modern weaponry is available in-game to settle bloody disputes the hard way.

5) HiveMC

MCHive's latest Block Party minigame debuted in January (Image via Playhive.com)

After a rebrand in 2021, MCHive is a Java/Bedrock-compatible server with plenty to offer for just about any Minecraft player. From Capture the Flag to Hide & Seek to Survival Games, Sky Wars, and the Minigame Arcade, MCHive can meet almost any demand on any platform. The server is also constantly in development, and new events and contests are being announced regularly throughout the year to keep things fresh and interesting.

6) Jartex Network

Jartex Network is still going strong years after its arrival (Image via Jartexnetwork.com)

Jartex Network is now several years old, but that doesn't mean its fans have gone anywhere. This Minecraft server offers plenty of different game modes like Skyblock, Creative, Lifesteal, Bedwars, and Skywars, and even has a mode specifically for practicing PvP gameplay and techniques. Its Discord server's members number well over 7,000, ensuring players can always find a friend or rival to enjoy the server. Jartex also implements frequent resets and rollbacks to ensure that the game worlds don't get too cluttered and chaotic, providing a fresh slate every so often for players to build and battle in.

7) InsanityCraft

As of Minecraft 1.19, InsanityCraft is still a popular server with plenty to offer through gameplay. Granted, its player count doesn't number in the thousands like some of the top servers, but this may be some players' preference. InsanityCraft provides a survival world, one for Factions PvP and one for Skyblock.

The Skyblock world may not be as in-depth as Hypixel, but it does offer custom in-game classes and a solid player-run economy. The survival world is also quite friendly and welcoming, creating a cozy server that may not explode with players but still has much to love.

