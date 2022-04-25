10 best Earth servers for Minecraft (2022)

Earth servers on Minecraft are multiplayer servers that recreate the Earth, letting players build upon it. Some Earth servers are 1:1, meaning one Minecraft block equals one foot in measurement of the Earth, and the entire map is created to be the same size as planet Earth in real life.

Earth servers are great places to meet new people, build, and create colonies. Some servers even have politics and wars, like the real Earth has. Listed below are the ten best Earth servers in 2022. Each server was tested in version 1.18.2.

Minecraft: Ten best Earth servers in 2022

10) GeoEarthMC

GeoEartMC (Image via Minecraft)

GeoEarthMC is a small Earth server that has a very homey feel. The entire server is focused around Earth, so there aren't any other games to play. Players can explore Earth itself, but they can also go to space!

IP: join.geoearthmc.net

9) Minecraft Planet Earth

Minecraft Planet Earth (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Planet Earth is a small Earth server on a 1:500 scale. When you first spawn into this server, you will see multiple portals. These portals are how you spawn into the Earth map.

Each portal is labeled with a different continent for you to choose from. Once you enter a portal, you will be teleported to a random, safe spot on that continent.

IP: mc.minecraftplanetearth.com

8) Viculus Earth

Viculus Earth (Image via Minecraft)

Viculus Earth is an active Earth server with a beautiful spawn. This server has a built-in economy, SlimeFun, autorank, and more. Chat is very active on this server and very welcoming to newcomers!

IP: play.viculusearth.net

7) EarthMC.me

EarthMC (Image via Minecraft)

EarthMC is a smaller Earth server that has many features. On EarthMC, players can get jobs, custom enchantments, earn money, and party with their friends. This server has a beautiful and quaint spawn that anyone would enjoy.

IP: earthmc.me

6) ConquerEarthMc

ConquerEarthMC (Image via Minecraft)

ConquerEarthMC is an Earth server with around 20 players online at once. This server has many unique features, including an online map to view the world, guns, jobs, and a wiki.

IP: conquerearthmc.com

5) Fade Realms

Fade Realms (Image via Minecraft)

Fade Realms is a popular server that supports both Bedrock and Java. Fade Realms offers quests, shops, rewards, and giveaways. The server supports versions 1.8 - 1.18.1.

IP: faderealms.net

4) MineGlobe

MineGlobe (Image via Minecraft)

MineGlobe is a cross-platform server that offers two different Earth servers for players to choose from, Olympia or Origins. Both are a 1:500 map with grief protection, actionhouse, and more.

One thing that stands out about this server is its resource pack. The pack is very detailed and truly changes the game in a good way.

IP: play.mineglobe.org

3) Cosmic Survival

Cosmic Survival (Image via Minecraft)

Cosmic Survival is another cross-platform server, so both Bedrock and Java Edition players can join in on the fun. Cosmic Survival has gamemodes Lunar Lifesteal, Earth Cosmos Survival, and Lunar Survival, with their Earth server being the most popular.

IPs:

Java Edition: sm.cosmicsurvival.com.

Bedrock Edition: mc.cosmicsurvival.com

2) CyborgMC

CyborgMC (Image via Minecraft)

CyborgMC is both an Earth and a Pixelmon server. Their Earth map features teleportation to any continent. The server also has a unique texture pack. Chat is quite active on this server, so you are always sure to make new friends.

IP: orange.cyborgmc.com

1) EarthMC

To avoid confusion with the other EarthMC on this list, this EarthMC has a different IP address. EarthMC is considered to be the first Earth server out there. This server is filled with tons of cool builds. Players can build nations and colonies on this server.

IP: sm.earthmc.net

