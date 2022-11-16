How to add mods to Minecraft Aternos server (2022)

Aternos is a fantastic Minecraft server hosting website that allows you to create your own server for free. This is arguably the best server hosting website for the popular sandbox title, with simple UI and setup. You can even set up servers that run snapshot game versions.

Mods are popular in Minecraft because they allow you to add any feature to the game. Fortunately, the brilliant team at Aternos provides mods for their servers. Fabric and Forge can be installed on your personal servers to get good mods. To top it all off, all of these features are completely free.

Steps to install mods on Minecraft Aternos servers in 2022

1) Create the server

Creating a Minecraft server is extremely easy on Aternos (Image via Sportskeeda)

You must first create a server on the official Aternos website. Click the 'Play' button in the bottom right corner of the main page. Then you must create an ID on the website; the simplest way to do so is to log in with your Google account.

After that, you can start a new server. Change the server name and description, then click 'Create.' The name and description can be changed at any time.

2) Install the forge server software

Install the latest forge version to add mods to the Minecraft Aternos server (Image via Sportskeeda)

After you've created the server, click on it to access the main configuration page. There is a box here that says 'Install server software.' Click on it and look for 'Forge,' which will allow you to run mods on the server. Install the most recent version that is compatible with your server's game version.

Fabric, which performs the same function as a forge, can also be installed by players.

3) Install mods

Aternos offers a decent list of useful mods to install in Minecraft severs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although Aternos does not include all of the mods available for the game, it does have a good selection of useful ones that most players will appreciate. Navigate to the 'Mods' tab on the left side of the screen. You can find a plethora of mods to install here.

Choose your preferred mod and install the version that is compatible with your game version. Remember to double-check this, as the mod will not function otherwise. The compatible game version will be written beside the list of available mod versions.

Always check for the compatible game version before installing the mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wait until the small install button on the right shows a tick mark, indicating that the mod has been successfully installed on the server. Go to the files tab and look in the mods folder to double-check the installation.

You can now start the server and go play on your newly modded Minecraft server.

