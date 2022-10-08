3 best Minecraft football (soccer) servers

Minecraft is a huge video game that offers not only single-player but also multiplayer gameplay. Players can host their own online servers and allow others to play tons of unique mini-games within the Mojang offering.

This article will discuss football (soccer) servers. So if you're looking for a new Minecraft server to play on, this piece has got you covered with a list of some of the best Minecraft servers around.

Three fantastic Minecraft football (soccer) servers for players to try out

3) MoxMC

IP and server address: moxmc.net

MoxMC offers a fantastic football experience (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a great server for Minecraft soccer, with a lot of active players and a vibrant community. One of the most intriguing things about it is the ranking system, which means that you can earn in-game currency by playing matches and also win prizes if you make it to a high rank. Moreover, there's an active forum where you can chat with other members and learn how to best enhance your gameplay.

There are hundreds of different maps available on MoxMC, including some classic ones like Wembley Stadium and Allianz Arena. The server runs perfectly, with thousands of players always online, and there are never any lag-related issues when playing against other people or using commands in-game. On the rare occasion something goes wrong, there's always an admin around who will help fix it. Plus, you can join the Discord server that offers support 24/7.

The ranking system also includes rewards such as unique titles, badges, and exclusive perks like access to special servers made just for high-ranking players. You can also pick your own characters and teams on MoxMC, allowing you to choose from all of the top footballers, such as Messi and Ronaldo.

Furthermore, the wide range of clubs you can choose from is just as insane, letting you play with AI bots simulating Manchester United, Chelsea, and even Real Madrid.

2) Hypixel

IP and server address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is popular among all Minecraft players. It's always impressive to see how well-designed the maps are on this fantastic server, and the same applies to the soccer mini-game. This entry is great for beginners and intermediate players alike. If you're looking to practice your teamwork skills or try some solo play, this is the place for you.

Hypixel is also a really good server for anyone who is just starting out in Minecraft multiplayer games since there are many different options that one can choose from. In addition to soccer, you can also play tons of other mini-games with other gamers here, such as:

Skywars

Skyblock

Dropper

SMP

BedWars

Murder Mystery

Hide and Seek

Party Games

Duels

UHC

Survival Games

Cops and Crims

The Walls

Hole in the Wall

Quakecraft

1) FootballCraft

IP and server address: footballcraft.org

FootballCraft is the best soccer server (Image via Mojang)

FootballCraft is a soccer server with a twist. It has the same gameplay as regular Minecraft soccer servers but with a few added features. Some of these include the ability to play as different teams in different stadiums and climb the leaderboards in a ranked setting. FootballCraft is very popular in Europe, but it has also had tons of North American players joining in on the fun regularly.

As soon as you enter the server, you'll be able to train easily. Just run forward from the spawn area and take a left or right to get straight to the training section. You can go alone or with your friends.

Getting into a soccer game is just as easy, with stadiums right behind these training fields. This allows you to dive straight into a match. In the same area, tons of stadiums that the servers' own players built are available as well.

The server also hosts a weekly soccer league called the MFL, which can be found on its website. Weekly competitions are a common occurrence and make the experience great for those who are looking for a challenge. Another feature that sets this server apart is its 'plotworld', where players may create whatever they want, including their own stadiums.

This is a fantastic server that has been around since 2014, so it has seen its fair share of gamers and knows what they love. FootballCraft also hosts a very unique amusement park with tons of crazy rollercoasters and fun. If you're a big fan of soccer, this is definitely the number one server choice for you!

Minecraft football (soccer) tips and tricks

1) Just like football (soccer) in real life, it's quite hard to control the ball, pass, and shoot in the game. This is no different from any other sport, and you have to train to improve your skills. Tons of these servers offer easy non-ranked matches or just training grounds for you to learn how to control the ball.

2) Make sure you download the texture pack that the server you selected offers, as all of them will require you to download a pack due to football (soccer) balls not being a part of Minecraft inherently.

Any server should automatically prompt you to make the download upon joining it. If that doesn't happen to you, the texture pack can also be found on server websites.

3) Invite your friends, a lot of these servers are ideal for playing with your friends. If you invite a ton of buddies, you can host private matches on certain servers and even play the game with your own special rules.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far