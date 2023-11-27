Ranks in Minecraft Hypixel server explained

Thousands of Minecraft fans flock to the Hypixel server daily, and it's widely considered one of the gold-standard multiplayer experiences that players can have. If there's a game mode that fans are searching for, there's a good chance that Hypixel provides it with an incredible amount of depth. However, there's another layer of multiplayer functionality worth considering: ranks.
Depending on a few factors, including whether Minecraft players are actively paying for a monthly subscription to Hypixel, different in-game ranks are available on the server. A player's rank determines their benefits as well as their limitations, which is something for fans to consider as they make their way through the massive mega-server and all of its game modes.
Breaking down the rank system in the Hypixel server for Minecraft
Default Rank
When a Minecraft player first dives into Hypixel, there's a good chance they'll have the default rank to start. Although this rank doesn't have any explicitly negative modifiers, it does limit what you can access to some degree compared to higher ranks. In a sense, you can still enjoy the majority of Hypixel's gameplay, but you won't exactly get the complete experience.
With the default rank, Minecraft fans will have the following pros and cons:
- Gray-colored username and in-chat name
- Three-second cooldown to chat messages
- Only one-star, two-star, and three-star Mystery Boxes can be opened
- Recent games in the Replay mode have a 30-minute access timer
- The Delivery Man provides one monthly bonus
- Players will receive one Housing Cookie per week
- If they join the Discord server for Hypixel, they'll be placed in the Unranked category
Donator Ranks
Donator ranks are the next step in the rank system but require the use of either real-world currency in the Hypixel Store or in-game gold within the server's store. Whatever the case, these ranks provide added benefits depending on the price. Some ranks also provide a discount to their price in some cases if you are willing to pay for a subscription up front.
The paid donator ranks provide benefits as follows:
VIP ($6.99 USD/699 Gold)
- VIP username plate and green name coloration
- White color in chat
- Provides the ability to bypass the chat cooldown
- Can use the /fly command to fly in public lobbies
- Can use the /fw command to spawn fireworks in public lobbies
- Gains access to open 4-star Mystery Boxes
- Crafting Mystery Boxes has a 50% reduced cost
- Gains the ability to skip the video ad for Daily Rewards
- The Delivery Man offers a monthly VIP package
- Access timer for Replay mode is increased to one day, providing more time to view replays
- Can collect pet cosmetics
- Gains access to the Gold Fountain gadget
- Carpentry and Runecrafting skills in Hypixel SkyBlock receive a 1.1x experience multiplier
- The guest limit for a Minecraft player's personal SkyBlock Island is increased to three
- Gain access to the VIP rank and voice chat channels in Hypixel's Discord server
- Posts that Minecraft fans make in the Hypixel Forum will have a VIP rank and frame attached to them
- When Hypixel's connection queue is full, players will gain priority access
- Hype Point limit is increased to 200 points
- When players play Prototype games, they'll gain two Hype Points
- Exclusive cosmetics become accessible to purchase in Arcade Games, Blitz SG, Cops and Crims, VampireZ, TNT Games, and the Turbo Kart Racers game modes
- Players will now collect two Housing Cookies per week
- Gain access to exclusive items for housing
- Karma gains are doubled
VIP+ ($14.99 USD/1,499 Gold)
- Adds a VIP+ nameplate and lime green username color
- Players with this rank can create guilds
- Gain early access to the Hypixel SMP
- The Delivery Guy will offer a monthly VIP+ package
- Replay mode access timer is increased to two days
- Players get the Wild Ocelot baby pet
- Gain the horse morph ability
- Carpentry and Runecrafting in Hypixel SkyBlock has its XP modifier increased to 1.25x
- Gain the VIP+ rank in the Hypixel Discord server
- Minecraft fans' posts on the forums will have a VIP+ rank and frame
- Purchasable exclusive cosmetics are made available across the same game modes listed in the VIP rank
- Weekly Housing Cookies remain at two per week
- Karma gains are tripled
MVP ($24.99 USD/2,499 Gold)
- Gain an MVP nameplate and cyan username color
- Gain access to 5-star Mystery Boxes
- Crafting Mystery Boxes requires 50% fewer resources
- The Delivery Guy will provide a monthly MVP package
- Replays have their access timers increased to three days
- Carpentry and Runecrafting in Hypixel SkyBlock has its XP gains increased to 1.5x
- Guest limit for a player's SkyBlock Island is increased to five
- Minecraft fans will obtain the Cryotube, Diamond Shower, Kawarimi no Jutsu, Pyromaniac, and Roll Over gadgets
- Gain the MVP rank in the Hypixel Discord server
- Gain the MVP rank and frame in player forum posts
- Exclusive cosmetics become available for purchase in Arcade Games, Build Battle, Cops and Crims, TNT Games, and Turbo Kart Racers
- Housing Cookie income is increased to four cookies per week
- Karma gains are quadrupled
MVP+ ($44.99 USD/4,499 Gold)
- Gain the MVP+ nameplate with customizations and a cyan username color
- Receive an MVP+-themed join message when entering a lobby
- Gain unlimited access to map selection in SkyWars, Bed Wars, and Murder Mystery game modes
- Gain the ability to automatically accept quests
- The Delivery Guy will deliver a monthly MVP+ package
- Replay mode has its access timer increased to four days
- Double the experience gains for Carpentry and Runecrafting in SkyBlock
- Minecraft fans will obtain the Magic 9 Ball, When Pigs Fly, CATapult, Cowboy, Teleport Stick, iPixel, MobGun, and Run Over and Railgun gadgets
- Minecraft players will obtain the Ender Pulse, Rainbow Girl, Demon Eyes, and Derpy Eyes animated hats
- Players will obtain the Slime, Drip Lava, Drip Water, Note, Heart, Happy Villager, Angry Villager, and Enchantment Table particle packs
- Housing upgrades are 75% cheaper
- Gain the MVP+ rank in the Hypixel Discord server
- Gain the MVP+ rank and frame in forum posts
- Staff members can be launched into the air by being punched
- Exclusive cosmetics are made available for purchase in Arcade Games, Build Battle, Cops and Crims, TNT Games, and Turbo Kart Racers
- Housing Cookies are increased to five per week
- Karma gains are bestowed a 5x multiplier
MVP++
- This rank requires a monthly subscription and the MVP+ rank to be purchased
- Prices include $7.99/799 gold for one month, $21.99/2,199 gold for three months, $39.99/3,999 gold for six months, and $70.99/7,099 gold for a one-year subscription
- An MVP++ nameplate with customization and a gold username color is provided
- Provides the option to change a player's nameplate and name color to cyan
- Adds a lobby join message exclusive to MVP++ users that differs from the MVP+ iteration
- Gain access to the ability to change a Minecraft player's username six times per day
- Can create private parties, allowing fans to play games only with their party members and set rules before starting. Games include access to the modes offered in SkyWars Laboratory and Bed Wars Dreams
- Can create public parties with up to 100 members by using the command /stream
- Activating Network Boosters will allow fans to auto-tip players who enable them
- Gain access to the mass unboxing ability for Mystery Boxes
- Guild Masters will receive a golden guild tag
- Typing GG/good game into the chat at the end of game modes will be displayed in gold
- Weekly Mystery Box income is increased by 80%
- Experience is tripled for Carpentry and Runecrafting in SkyBlock
- Guest limit for private SkyBlock islands is increased to ten players
- Can use the /emojis command to access emoticons
- Hypixel's Discord server bestows Minecraft fans with the MVP++ rank and voice channels
- Hypixel's Forums give players the MVP++ rank, animated frame, and access to the exclusive portion of the forum
- Minecraft players can give the gold rating within the forums
- Additional profile customization options are opened
- Weekly Housing Cookie income is increased to six cookies
Miscellaneous Specialty Ranks
In addition to the default and donor ranks, there are special ranks provided to individuals like Minecraft content creators, members of Hypixel's staff, server-managed accounts, and even the PIG rank, which was reserved for the late content creator Technoblade. The creator TommyInnit also allegedly has a special rank reserved for him when he reaches 15,000,000 subscribers on YouTube.
The special Minecraft ranks on Hypixel are as follows:
YouTube
- Requires a YouTuber or streamer to apply to Hypixel to receive this rank and comes with a number of requirements. Among them are that Minecraft YouTubers must possess either 30,000 subscribers if they focus on the game exclusively or 100,000 if they include other games in their content. They must possess a minimum of 1,000 views on videos and past streams within seven days of the content upload. Creators must have also not violated the general content guidelines and must stick to a quality standard for videos.
- For YouTube and Twitch streamers, creators must have at least 30,000 subscribers and a minimum of 50 concurrent viewers during broadcasts. They must maintain an active streaming schedule and frequently focus on Minecraft content. A collection of past streams must also be made available via VOD or other methods like an unlisted playlist.
- Gain full access to the nicknaming system and six nickname changes per day
- Can input custom nickames as long as they don't already exist on the Hypixel Network
- Gain access to the Disco Mode in SkyWars with the /disco command
- Bypasses the cooldown for /shout chat inputs
- Minecraft players with this rank can vanish in public lobbies with the /vanish command
- SkyBlock island guest counts are increased to a 15-player limit
- Minecraft fans with this rank are 10x more likely to be the murderer/detective in the Murder Mystery game mode
- Gain access to YT Cookies, which are the equivalent of 25 Housing Cookies
- Gain access to all housing items in the Minecraft server
- Five housing themes are unlocked, including two pre-built fabrications
- Player housing limit is increased to 500-750
- Gain the ability to bypass anti-cheat setbacks
- Unlocks the ability to use all heroes in the Smash Heroes game mode
- Gain an animated YOUTUBER avatar frame in the forums
- Gain access to the YouTuber rank in the Hypixel Discord server
- Can give the redstone rating to other forum users
- Coin gains are multiplied by 7x
Mojang
- This rank is reserved for the Minecraft developers at Mojang Studios. The base rank benefits are equivalent to VIP and provide a golden Mojang nameplate and name color
Events
- This rank is used by multiple server-managed accounts including HypixelEvents, who is responsible for setting up server events. The base rank equivalent is Admin and features a golden events nameplate and name color
MCP
- Assigned to the MasterControl server-run Minecraft account for the purposes of server management and load balance
PIG
- This set of ranks was reserved for the late content creator Technoblade, and added cyan plusses to his PIG rank for every Minecraft Monday event he would win. After Technoblade passed away, it was discontinued and placed at the Technoblade memorial in the Hypixel main lobby under the main archway. It possesses the same benefits as the YouTuber rank and a pink name color
TOMMY
- The speculative name of the rank given to the Minecraft content creator TommyInnit when he reaches 15,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. Allegedly possesses the YouTube rank benefits and a red name color and nameplate
GM
- The GM rank is reserved for Game Masters, otherwise known as moderators in Minecraft Hypixel. GMs possess a green name color and nameplate and have access to moderator permissions
ADMIN
- This Minecraft rank is given to administrators, considered the highest-ranked staff in Hypixel. Members of the admin team include staff managers, customer support staff, artists, animators, project managers, heads of the build team, financial staff, and server operators. The rank comes with a red admin nameplate and name color, access to all permissions on Hypixel's server and its forum in most cases, and the ability to give the diamond and WAT ratings on the forums
OWNER
- This rank possesses all admin privileges with a red nameplate and name color. It is only provided to the founders of Hypixel's Minecraft server, Hypixel and Rezzus
Obviously, some of the ranks above are out of reach for most Minecraft players, but it's not a bad idea to be familiar with them. Hopefully, the breakdown of the listed ranks should help inform players about which rank suits them best for their Hypixel adventures.