Ranks in Minecraft Hypixel server explained

Thousands of Minecraft fans flock to the Hypixel server daily, and it's widely considered one of the gold-standard multiplayer experiences that players can have. If there's a game mode that fans are searching for, there's a good chance that Hypixel provides it with an incredible amount of depth. However, there's another layer of multiplayer functionality worth considering: ranks.

Depending on a few factors, including whether Minecraft players are actively paying for a monthly subscription to Hypixel, different in-game ranks are available on the server. A player's rank determines their benefits as well as their limitations, which is something for fans to consider as they make their way through the massive mega-server and all of its game modes.

Breaking down the rank system in the Hypixel server for Minecraft

Default Rank

The default rank is the players' standard rank when they enter Hypixel (Image via Mirai0603/Hypixel Forum)

When a Minecraft player first dives into Hypixel, there's a good chance they'll have the default rank to start. Although this rank doesn't have any explicitly negative modifiers, it does limit what you can access to some degree compared to higher ranks. In a sense, you can still enjoy the majority of Hypixel's gameplay, but you won't exactly get the complete experience.

With the default rank, Minecraft fans will have the following pros and cons:

Gray-colored username and in-chat name

Three-second cooldown to chat messages

Only one-star, two-star, and three-star Mystery Boxes can be opened

Recent games in the Replay mode have a 30-minute access timer

The Delivery Man provides one monthly bonus

Players will receive one Housing Cookie per week

If they join the Discord server for Hypixel, they'll be placed in the Unranked category

Donator Ranks

Donator ranks require Minecraft fans to use real money or Hypixel Gold (Image via Hypixel.net)

Donator ranks are the next step in the rank system but require the use of either real-world currency in the Hypixel Store or in-game gold within the server's store. Whatever the case, these ranks provide added benefits depending on the price. Some ranks also provide a discount to their price in some cases if you are willing to pay for a subscription up front.

The paid donator ranks provide benefits as follows:

VIP ($6.99 USD/699 Gold)

VIP username plate and green name coloration

White color in chat

Provides the ability to bypass the chat cooldown

Can use the /fly command to fly in public lobbies

Can use the /fw command to spawn fireworks in public lobbies

Gains access to open 4-star Mystery Boxes

Crafting Mystery Boxes has a 50% reduced cost

Gains the ability to skip the video ad for Daily Rewards

The Delivery Man offers a monthly VIP package

Access timer for Replay mode is increased to one day, providing more time to view replays

Can collect pet cosmetics

Gains access to the Gold Fountain gadget

Carpentry and Runecrafting skills in Hypixel SkyBlock receive a 1.1x experience multiplier

The guest limit for a Minecraft player's personal SkyBlock Island is increased to three

Gain access to the VIP rank and voice chat channels in Hypixel's Discord server

Posts that Minecraft fans make in the Hypixel Forum will have a VIP rank and frame attached to them

When Hypixel's connection queue is full, players will gain priority access

Hype Point limit is increased to 200 points

When players play Prototype games, they'll gain two Hype Points

Exclusive cosmetics become accessible to purchase in Arcade Games, Blitz SG, Cops and Crims, VampireZ, TNT Games, and the Turbo Kart Racers game modes

Players will now collect two Housing Cookies per week

Gain access to exclusive items for housing

Karma gains are doubled

VIP+ ($14.99 USD/1,499 Gold)

Adds a VIP+ nameplate and lime green username color

Players with this rank can create guilds

Gain early access to the Hypixel SMP

The Delivery Guy will offer a monthly VIP+ package

Replay mode access timer is increased to two days

Players get the Wild Ocelot baby pet

Gain the horse morph ability

Carpentry and Runecrafting in Hypixel SkyBlock has its XP modifier increased to 1.25x

Gain the VIP+ rank in the Hypixel Discord server

Minecraft fans' posts on the forums will have a VIP+ rank and frame

Purchasable exclusive cosmetics are made available across the same game modes listed in the VIP rank

Weekly Housing Cookies remain at two per week

Karma gains are tripled

MVP ($24.99 USD/2,499 Gold)

Gain an MVP nameplate and cyan username color

Gain access to 5-star Mystery Boxes

Crafting Mystery Boxes requires 50% fewer resources

The Delivery Guy will provide a monthly MVP package

Replays have their access timers increased to three days

Carpentry and Runecrafting in Hypixel SkyBlock has its XP gains increased to 1.5x

Guest limit for a player's SkyBlock Island is increased to five

Minecraft fans will obtain the Cryotube, Diamond Shower, Kawarimi no Jutsu, Pyromaniac, and Roll Over gadgets

Gain the MVP rank in the Hypixel Discord server

Gain the MVP rank and frame in player forum posts

Exclusive cosmetics become available for purchase in Arcade Games, Build Battle, Cops and Crims, TNT Games, and Turbo Kart Racers

Housing Cookie income is increased to four cookies per week

Karma gains are quadrupled

MVP+ ($44.99 USD/4,499 Gold)

Gain the MVP+ nameplate with customizations and a cyan username color

Receive an MVP+-themed join message when entering a lobby

Gain unlimited access to map selection in SkyWars, Bed Wars, and Murder Mystery game modes

Gain the ability to automatically accept quests

The Delivery Guy will deliver a monthly MVP+ package

Replay mode has its access timer increased to four days

Double the experience gains for Carpentry and Runecrafting in SkyBlock

Minecraft fans will obtain the Magic 9 Ball, When Pigs Fly, CATapult, Cowboy, Teleport Stick, iPixel, MobGun, and Run Over and Railgun gadgets

Minecraft players will obtain the Ender Pulse, Rainbow Girl, Demon Eyes, and Derpy Eyes animated hats

Players will obtain the Slime, Drip Lava, Drip Water, Note, Heart, Happy Villager, Angry Villager, and Enchantment Table particle packs

Housing upgrades are 75% cheaper

Gain the MVP+ rank in the Hypixel Discord server

Gain the MVP+ rank and frame in forum posts

Staff members can be launched into the air by being punched

Exclusive cosmetics are made available for purchase in Arcade Games, Build Battle, Cops and Crims, TNT Games, and Turbo Kart Racers

Housing Cookies are increased to five per week

Karma gains are bestowed a 5x multiplier

MVP++

This rank requires a monthly subscription and the MVP+ rank to be purchased

Prices include $7.99/799 gold for one month, $21.99/2,199 gold for three months, $39.99/3,999 gold for six months, and $70.99/7,099 gold for a one-year subscription

An MVP++ nameplate with customization and a gold username color is provided

Provides the option to change a player's nameplate and name color to cyan

Adds a lobby join message exclusive to MVP++ users that differs from the MVP+ iteration

Gain access to the ability to change a Minecraft player's username six times per day

Can create private parties, allowing fans to play games only with their party members and set rules before starting. Games include access to the modes offered in SkyWars Laboratory and Bed Wars Dreams

Can create public parties with up to 100 members by using the command /stream

Activating Network Boosters will allow fans to auto-tip players who enable them

Gain access to the mass unboxing ability for Mystery Boxes

Guild Masters will receive a golden guild tag

Typing GG/good game into the chat at the end of game modes will be displayed in gold

Weekly Mystery Box income is increased by 80%

Experience is tripled for Carpentry and Runecrafting in SkyBlock

Guest limit for private SkyBlock islands is increased to ten players

Can use the /emojis command to access emoticons

Hypixel's Discord server bestows Minecraft fans with the MVP++ rank and voice channels

Hypixel's Forums give players the MVP++ rank, animated frame, and access to the exclusive portion of the forum

Minecraft players can give the gold rating within the forums

Additional profile customization options are opened

Weekly Housing Cookie income is increased to six cookies

Miscellaneous Specialty Ranks

Special ranks are reserved for staff, content creators, and certain other Minecraft players (Image via IIFF/Hypixel Forum)

In addition to the default and donor ranks, there are special ranks provided to individuals like Minecraft content creators, members of Hypixel's staff, server-managed accounts, and even the PIG rank, which was reserved for the late content creator Technoblade. The creator TommyInnit also allegedly has a special rank reserved for him when he reaches 15,000,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The special Minecraft ranks on Hypixel are as follows:

YouTube

Requires a YouTuber or streamer to apply to Hypixel to receive this rank and comes with a number of requirements. Among them are that Minecraft YouTubers must possess either 30,000 subscribers if they focus on the game exclusively or 100,000 if they include other games in their content. They must possess a minimum of 1,000 views on videos and past streams within seven days of the content upload. Creators must have also not violated the general content guidelines and must stick to a quality standard for videos.

For YouTube and Twitch streamers, creators must have at least 30,000 subscribers and a minimum of 50 concurrent viewers during broadcasts. They must maintain an active streaming schedule and frequently focus on Minecraft content. A collection of past streams must also be made available via VOD or other methods like an unlisted playlist.

Gain full access to the nicknaming system and six nickname changes per day

Can input custom nickames as long as they don't already exist on the Hypixel Network

Gain access to the Disco Mode in SkyWars with the /disco command

Bypasses the cooldown for /shout chat inputs

Minecraft players with this rank can vanish in public lobbies with the /vanish command

SkyBlock island guest counts are increased to a 15-player limit

Minecraft fans with this rank are 10x more likely to be the murderer/detective in the Murder Mystery game mode

Gain access to YT Cookies, which are the equivalent of 25 Housing Cookies

Gain access to all housing items in the Minecraft server

Five housing themes are unlocked, including two pre-built fabrications

Player housing limit is increased to 500-750

Gain the ability to bypass anti-cheat setbacks

Unlocks the ability to use all heroes in the Smash Heroes game mode

Gain an animated YOUTUBER avatar frame in the forums

Gain access to the YouTuber rank in the Hypixel Discord server

Can give the redstone rating to other forum users

Coin gains are multiplied by 7x

Mojang

This rank is reserved for the Minecraft developers at Mojang Studios. The base rank benefits are equivalent to VIP and provide a golden Mojang nameplate and name color

Events

This rank is used by multiple server-managed accounts including HypixelEvents, who is responsible for setting up server events. The base rank equivalent is Admin and features a golden events nameplate and name color

MCP

Assigned to the MasterControl server-run Minecraft account for the purposes of server management and load balance

PIG

This set of ranks was reserved for the late content creator Technoblade, and added cyan plusses to his PIG rank for every Minecraft Monday event he would win. After Technoblade passed away, it was discontinued and placed at the Technoblade memorial in the Hypixel main lobby under the main archway. It possesses the same benefits as the YouTuber rank and a pink name color

TOMMY

The speculative name of the rank given to the Minecraft content creator TommyInnit when he reaches 15,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. Allegedly possesses the YouTube rank benefits and a red name color and nameplate

GM

The GM rank is reserved for Game Masters, otherwise known as moderators in Minecraft Hypixel. GMs possess a green name color and nameplate and have access to moderator permissions

ADMIN

This Minecraft rank is given to administrators, considered the highest-ranked staff in Hypixel. Members of the admin team include staff managers, customer support staff, artists, animators, project managers, heads of the build team, financial staff, and server operators. The rank comes with a red admin nameplate and name color, access to all permissions on Hypixel's server and its forum in most cases, and the ability to give the diamond and WAT ratings on the forums

OWNER

This rank possesses all admin privileges with a red nameplate and name color. It is only provided to the founders of Hypixel's Minecraft server, Hypixel and Rezzus

Obviously, some of the ranks above are out of reach for most Minecraft players, but it's not a bad idea to be familiar with them. Hopefully, the breakdown of the listed ranks should help inform players about which rank suits them best for their Hypixel adventures.