Fans make another attempt to "revitalize" biggest Technoblade memorial project in Minecraft after it was abandoned months ago

Minecraft legend Technoblade's tragic demise last year was a loss mourned by the entire gaming community. Within days of news of his passing, fans proposed and started building a colossal monument for the late streamer and content creator. However, the project did not come to fruition. Months later, another set of well-wishers sought to return to it with a fresh set of hands.

A Reddit user by the moniker Pyro_38 recently made a post on the official Technoblade subreddit, asking for fans who would be willing to start on the memorial anew.

Sharing a picture of one of the original posts on the subreddit calling on people to build a memorial, Pyro_38 shared a discord link in the comments asking like-minded Minecraft builders to join.

"Where do I sign": Fans show interest in renewing the biggest Technoblade memorial project

As a beloved Minecraft streamer, Alex's untimely demise was a big loss for a multitude of people. On top of the millions of fans showering his social media with fan pictures and tributes, his creator-friends were also spurred into action. One of his friends, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Philza, built a huge sword in Minecraft as a tribute to his late friend and inspiration.

The fact that both the streamers shared a close bond due to their roles in the Dream SMP server only served to enrich the emotional value of the project. The Minecraft team itself paid homage to the in-game character of Technoblade by including a pig on the splash screen. YouTube even released a special video to commemorate his achievements.

As an icon in the Hypixel server, there was also a petition to make a permanent statue of the streamer in the main lobby of the server. It swiftly garnered thousands of signatures.

What makes the memorial suggested in the subreddit different is that it is supposed to be the biggest. In a comment under his post, Pyro_38 elaborates on his plans and claims that the previous project failed due to mismanagement.

Some were skeptical about the revival of the project, voicing their doubts.

Many, however, were happy to take part and showed their support:

The passing of Technoblade at the end of June sent shockwaves through the gaming industry. He first disclosed in August 2021 that he had been handed a sarcoma diagnosis, a rare kind of cancer.

Despite the pressure, Techno persisted in streaming and posting, helping to raise more than $500,000 for cancer research.

