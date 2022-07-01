Petition to make a permanent Technoblade statue receives more than 3500 signatures as fans flood Hypixel memorial with tons of tributes

Following legendary Minecraft streamer Technoblade's passing, a Change.org petition demanded that a permanent statue of the content creator should be placed in the Main Lobby of the Hypixel server. The page has amassed over 3500 signatures and continues to gain more traction.

The demand comes after Techno's passing. News of his death was made public today. The streamer died after battling stage four cancer. Techno's father appeared in the YouTuber's last video titled "so long nerds."

In the video, Techno, whose real name is Alex, had written a letter that his father was permitted to narrate for Techno's followers. Techno said in his message:

“I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh. I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous, and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out.”

The Minecraft legend also shared that even if he were given a chance to live hundreds of life, he "would choose to be Technoblade again every single time." He added:

“Those were the happiest years of my life.”

Petition demands Technoblade's statue be placed in Hypixel's Main Lobby as fans note his influence

Kiarva (Grace) started the petition titled,

“Make a permanent statue of Technoblade in the main lobby or in the Bedwars/Skywars lobbies.”

In the petition's description, the organizer noted that Techno was a tremendously influential figure in the Hypixel community. Kiarva also requested to make the Hypixel Staff and the owner of the network, Simon Collins-Laflamme, aware of the request. It read:

“It's only fitting to honor him after all he's done for the community. Please try to make Simon and the Hypixel Staff aware of our wishes! It doesn't have to be a huge statue, a small one would work. Just something to always remember him by. Technoblade never dies ❤️”

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



ludwig @LudwigAhgren I've been rewatching Technoblade's for the past hour

He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times

I'll always look up to him

Rest In Peace <3

Meanwhile, Hypixel Server paid tribute to Techno on their official Twitter account. They also announced that Minecraft gamers could leave a message for Techno's family. Those who wish to do so can access the Memorial Guide in the main lobby.

The book will reportedly be available to fill in for a month.

Hypixel Server @HypixelNetwork On the Hypixel Server, if you look for the Memorial Guide in any main lobby, you can leave a message for Technoblade's family. The book will be available for a month and we will print most, if not all, of your thoughts and send it to them. Please do limit your message to a page.

Simon released a statement on Hypixel following the death of the legendary Minecraft gamer. Describing the YouTuber, he said that Techno:

“was a kind, talented, passionate young man with extraordinary potential. We are so thankful to him and grateful to have had him be such a prominent part of the greater community. In many ways, the success of many of us is tied to the success of Technoblade.”

Simon added that he was incredibly "proud" of what Techno had accomplished. He continued:

“I’m happy we shared great memories together, from our duels where I got completely outclassed to the rank ceremony, events, and many more. I have a hard time watching these videos now; we didn’t know these were the good old days.”

Techno's family will continue to operate his merch store. All proceeds made from purchases will be donated to Techno's preferred charity, The Sarcoma Foundation of America.

