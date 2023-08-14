10 best Minecraft modpacks with quests (2023)

Since Minecraft is a sandbox title, its vast community has consistently developed all kinds of third-party modifications for it. Furthermore, many developers have combined these mods to create massive modpacks that completely change the gameplay and overall experience. These packs can contain tens or even hundreds of mods that change each and every aspect of the block game.

Furthermore, many of these modpacks have quest lines that are much more detailed than the vanilla version and encourage players to spend more time playing them. Here are a few modpacks with great quests.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Dawncraft, SkyFactory 4, and more Minecraft modpacks with great quests

1) SkyFactory 4

SkyFactory is a brilliant modpack with a progression timeline, encouraging players to gather new resources in Minecraft (Image via TLauncher)

SkyFactory is a SkyBlock modpack that adds a whole bunch of new blocks, items, progression timelines, and more. Players can collect various types of resources and create contraptions and farms, all of which are suspended in the sky. It is one of the most challenging and unique modpacks out there.

2) Pixelmon Modpack

Pixelmon is arguably one of the most famous modpacks for Minecraft (Image via reforged.gg)

With the help of the extremely popular Pixelmon mod, this modpack is one of the most famous in the community. It is, of course, inspired by the famous media franchise Pokemon. It allows players to travel in a new world with unique biomes, find different Pokemon, and fight various gym leaders.They could level up and gain more powers, and it also has an optional quest line to follow.

3) All the mods

All the mods 8 is the new iteration of another famous modpack series for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Despite the outrageous name, this pack indeed doesn't feature every mod under the sun. Nonetheless, it is one of the largest modpacks out there, with over three hundred mods, including some of the most useful features. It blends the vanilla experience with numerous features incorporated into the mod. Of course, it has the vanilla quest line and the latest missions courtesy of the mods.

4) DawnCraft

DawnCraft is a brand new adventure RPG modpack for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Even a decade since its release, modders are still introducing new modpacks for Minecraft. DawnCraft is a brand-new modpack that came out in 2023. It is an adventure RPG that allows players to explore a unique world with bespoke structures, biomes, mobs, blocks, items, and more. It also has multiple quest lines and custom-built quest systems to keep users hooked.

5) Rogueline Adventures and Dungeons

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons Minecraft modpack also has various quest lines to follow (Image via CurseForge)

This modpack is completely focused on dungeon crawling, exploration, looting, and fighting. For those hoping to amble through the vast world, the RAD is the perfect modpack. Of course, it has various quest lines that are all connected to each other in some way. Players can progress through them to obtain new and powerful items.

6) DarkRPG

DarkRPG is another adventure modpack for the game (Image via CurseForge)

DarkRPG is similar to the previous RPG modpack mentioned above. However, it comes with bisect hosting pre-installed. This means players can easily jump in with their friends on a server. Of course, it also has quests that can be completed to gain rewards.

It has other unique features like a currency system, auction houses, casinos to earn rare rewards, custom flying items, new items, and blocks.

7) SevTech: Ages

SevTech: Ages of the Sky is another brilliant Minecraft modpack (Image via TLauncher)

SevTech: Ages is a unique modpack and brings a quest line with different ages through which a player must progress. As they wade through these stages, different items, blocks, mobs, and even mods will unlock and become prominent in the pack.

8) Medieval MC

Medieval MC changes the world generation and also adds new structures to explore in Minecraft (Image via Reddit, u/Chickenv12)

Medieval MC, as the name suggests, adds all kinds of medieval and fantasy mods to the game, along with detailed quest lines for players to follow. It has over 150 quests with six new dimensions, 30 new origins, and various boss mobs to keep users occupied and entertained.

9) Forever Stranded

Forever Stranded is one of the most difficult modpacks to play in the game (Image via CurseForge)

Forever Stranded is one of the most difficult modpacks to dive into. It starts with a storyline depicting how the in-game character has crashed on a planet with nothing but sand all around. Their job is to survive and complete the quest line in the harsh environment.

10) Life in a Village 3

Life in a Village is a laid-back modpack with casual quest lines for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

For those seeking a more serene and peaceful quest modpack, Life in a Village ticks all the boxes. Players are tasked with building a new town, creating farms, constructing fortresses, and establishing various settlements.

It offers an enhanced vanilla experience by adding various new mobs, biomes, mineshafts, decorations, and more. Players can also create mine colonies where NPCs can live and obey their orders. They can even help collect resources, items, and blocks.