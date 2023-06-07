All new blocks and items in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft’s new 1.20 Trails and Tales update has brought a lot of changes to the game. This includes new exciting features that players wanted for a very long time. With the introduction of new mobs, biomes, and other pieces of content like Archaeology, this patch has a lot to offer and should have no problem keeping gamers busy.

Among the most exciting features fans look forward to in a new update are its new blocks. With that in mind, here are all the new blocks and items that can be found in Minecraft's Trails and Tales patch.

Fresh blocks and items to check out in Minecraft 1.20 update

Bamboo Wood

New Bamboo Wood Set (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has introduced a new variety of wood called Bamboo Wood. This inclusion has its own block and plank. Moreover, it can be used to make doors, stairs, and much more.

A unique feature of Bamboo Wood is it can be crafted into a Bamboo Mosaic Block, which cannot be accomplished with any other wood block in this game. You can also use Bamboo Wood to make Rafts, which will function similarly to a boat.

Cherry Blossom Wood

New Cherry Blossom Biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another variety of wood block in Minecraft 1.20 is the Cherry Blossom Wood. You can find it in a beautiful new inclusion called the Cherry blossom biome. Cutting down a Cherry Blossom tree grants you a Cherry Tree Sapling, along with the new block, that can be used to grow more of these wonderful plants.

Calibrated Sculk Sensor

A new block to be found in this title's latest update has been added to the Sculk Block family in Minecraft. The Calibrated Sculk Sensor is a new Redstone component that lets you filter vibrations.

Hanging Signs

Players have always faced difficulty trying to find a place to put up a sign. However, the introduction of Hanging Signs solves the issue completely. You can now hang the blocks up instead of having to place them on the ground. Moreover, you can now edit the text on your sign on both sides of the block.

Chiselled Bookshelf

New Chiselled Bookshelves (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can now craft Chiselled Bookshelves and store up to six regular and enchanted books in them. A unique feature of this inclusion is its ability to send out Redstone signals. You can, thus, possibly create secret doorways with the correct mechanic in relation to Chiselled Bookshelves.

Suspicious Sand

New Trail Ruins and Suspicious Sand (Image via Mojang Studios)

Found near Desert Temples, Ocean Ruins, and Trail Ruins, Suspicious Sand needs to be dusted down with the new Brush tool in Archaeology to find pottery shards, Sniffer eggs, bones, and much more.

Patterned Pot

New Patterned Pots (Image via Mojang Studios)

Shards obtained from the new Archaeology feature can be used to craft beautiful, decorative pots called Patterned Pots in Minecraft 1.20.

Banner Shields

Minecraft 1.20 includes a much-wanted feature in Banner Shields. You can now apply banners to your shields in the Bedrock edition.

New default skins

New Default Skins (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft had only two default skins, Steve and Alex, for a decade. With the new Trails and Tales update, seven new default skins have been added to this game: Sunny, Zuri, Noor, Kai, Efe, Makena, and Ari.

Mojang listened to its playerbase and has finally delivered a lot of changes in the Trails and Tales update that gamers actually wanted. These new features will definitely make the game more interesting and attract new players as well.

