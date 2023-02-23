How does archeology work in Minecraft 1.20 update?

The Minecraft 1.20 update is scheduled to be released later this year. Last year's Minecraft Live showcased only a few of the features coming in this update. Developers didn't want to reveal much information regarding the update during Minecraft Live as it pressured them to add all the features before the release date.

One feature that was first introduced before the release of the 1.17 update was archeology. However, it was removed from the list of features to be added.

Archeology in Minecraft 1.20

Not too long ago, developers announced that the long-awaited archeology feature would finally be added to the game with the 1.20 update. When it drops, Minecrafters can access a new tool: the brush.

It can be used on another new block, called suspicious sand. Upon carefully brushing this intriguing new block, players can obtain whatever is hiding within the suspicious sand block.

The items obtained using the brush on the new sand block are unknown. But the developers have mentioned that pottery shards are one of them.

Interested players can also install the latest Minecraft beta to try out archeology in the game before the 1.20 update releases. Both Bedrock Betas and Java Edition snapshots have received this feature.

Where to try the archeology mechanic?

A desert temple (Image via Mojang)

Players can use their brush on the suspicious sand block in the desert as the block generates there naturally. Players will find suspicious sands, particularly in the desert temples and the desert wells.

Acquiring the brush

A brush in the game (Image via Mojang)

A structure in the future may have a brush in its loot chests. For now, the brush can be crafted easily. To do so, players will need the following items:

1x Feather: The best source of feathers is chickens. Upon death, chickens may drop up to two feathers. Parrots can also drop 1-2 feathers when killed.

1x Copper Ingot: This item is craftable. To acquire it, players must smelt raw copper in a furnace.

1x Stick: Like the other two ingredients, sticks are craftable. Players will need planks of any type to craft sticks.

Crafting recipe of brush in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Once all the items mentioned above have been acquired, players must place them on the crafting table. The feather goes on top, the copper ingot right below it, and the stick below the ingot.

Uses of pottery shards

Crafting a decorated pot with arms up pottery shards (Image via Mojang)

Sadly, these new items can only be used to craft decorated pots. Decorated pots are a great addition to the game, but players expected the shards to be useful in other ways.

There are a total of four types, and each has a unique imprint on it. A decorated pot with the same imprint can be crafted using three of the same type and a brick. The four pottery shards are named after the pattern on them. These include:

Archer pottery shard

Arms Up pottery shard

Prize pottery shard

Skull pottery shard

