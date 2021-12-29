Are copper Ingots worth making in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a plethora of resources in its ever-changing and dynamic world. Each resource serves a unique and different purpose. Many resources like crops, animal mobs, mob drops, and crafted items are renewable. This means they can be reused infinite times without using in-game commands or glitches.

On the other hand, non-renewable resources are finite. These include almost every type of ore in Minecraft, one of which is copper, the newest ore added into the game

This ore was added with Minecraft 1.17 or the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update after Nether Gold ore was added with the Nether update last year. Since its arrival, copper has established itself as an interesting and unique material.

While no weapons, armor, or tools can be made out of copper ingots as of now, they have a plethora of other uses.

How good are copper ingots in Minecraft?

Copper ingots can be obtained by smelting raw copper in a furnace or a blast furnace. Additionally, the “Drowned” hostile mob has a chance to drop a copper ingot when it is killed.

This resource has been one of the hottest topics of discussion within Minecraft since coming out. After all, it was the newest Overworld ore added to the game since the Emerald ore in Minecraft 1.3.1.

Copper has a plethora of uses in Minecraft. While it may be deemed less valuable by some due to the lack of copper gear currently available in the game, it can be used for crafting numerous exciting items like:

1) Lightning rod

Lightning rods can be useful (Image via Minecraft)

Lightning rods are one of the newest blocks added to the game. Introduced in Minecraft 1.17, these items are used to divert lightning strikes away from a specific area, most commonly a house or an equivalent dwelling.

2) Spyglass

A Spyglass is a highly convenient tool introduced in Minecraft 1.17.

A Spyglass is a highly convenient tool introduced in Minecraft 1.17. It allows players to zoom in on any target and survey what’s around them, like a telescope. It can be considered the official, unmodded version of the zoom feature provided by the performance mod, Optifine.

3) Block of copper

Since copper has no weapon, armor, or tool-making capabilities, the best use for copper blocks is building. Additionally, the oxidization process of copper makes for some interesting patterns on structures.

However, the best part about copper blocks is that gamers can use a stonecutter to quadruple their stock of copper blocks by obtaining cut copper blocks.

Copper is one of the most unique materials to be introduced in Minecraft. It allows players to build a plethora of well-thought-of structures and interesting items like the spyglass and lightning rod. The item also received a buff in the recently launched Minecraft 1.18 update.

Hence, copper ingots are definitely worth making.

